Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties (TCHFH) will be holding a Home Dedication Celebration for a recently completed house at 1930 Slaterville Rd., Ithaca on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2:00 p.m. The community is invited to attend and help welcome the Oliver family home. A simple ceremony and ribbon-cutting will take place outside, and attendees are welcome to tour the house (face masks required) a few at a time. TCHFH completed and dedicated the house next door at 1928 Slaterville Rd. last summer, and an extensive renovation of an 1850’s farmhouse is underway on the other side, at 1932 Slaterville Rd. (estimated to be complete Spring of 2022). Tours of the farmhouse in progress will be available as well for those interested.
TCHFH thanks the many volunteers and donors who contributed to the construction, especially their local gift-in-kind donors: Poplar Point Studio, Remee Casting, SPEC Consulting, Sherwin Williams, GR VanValen and Son Excavating, Snug Planet, IBEW Local 241 and UA Local 81. Funding for this project was provided in part by a Community Housing Development Fund grant (a joint effort of Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca and Cornell University), the New York State Affordable Housing Corporation and CFCU Community Credit Union.
Homebuyer Tamrie Oliver is an employee with Cornell Dining, mother of three elementary school-aged children and student at Syracuse University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative leadership.
“We are all so excited and grateful for this unique opportunity to have been a part of building our home and working with such a kind and talented group of people every week,” Tamrie said.
“Tamrie and her family have been a joy to partner with,” Family Services Coordinator Liz Warner said. “Every step of the way, despite obstacles such as a pandemic thrown in her way, Tamrie could always be counted on to be there and work hard at every opportunity, both on the build site and off.”
Habitat homebuyers contribute a minimum of 350 hours of Sweat Equity working on their house and other Habitat projects, before taking out an affordable mortgage and purchasing their home.
TCHFH is also pleased to be opening a new homebuyer application period, and will be accepting applications for their next Habitat homebuyers between Sept. 15 and Dec. 15, 2021. Habitat has three new projects in the pipeline, and these houses will all be in the Ithaca area (all within Ithaca City School District). Individuals or families interested in affordable homeownership may visit www.tchabitat.com and click the “Homeownership” tab for details on Habitat’s income guidelines and application process. Additionally, there is a Habitat-built home available for affordable purchase in the Village of Groton. Interested homebuyer applicants may call or text 607-844-3529 or email Liz Warner at liz@tchabitat.com with questions and for more information.
TCHFH serves first-time homebuyers who earn under 60% of the area median income (for example: $53,760 gross annual income for a household of four in Tompkins County), and are evaluated on need, ability to pay and willingness to partner. Renters with Section 8 assistance may be able to utilize the Section 8 Homeownership Program. TCHFH does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familiar status or national origin. Habitat homebuyers achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.
Habitat for Humanity International is an ecumenical Christian ministry dedicated to eliminating poverty housing. Habitat volunteers from organizations have put their faith in action to build or repair over 600,000 homes in the U.S. and around the world, including locally in Tompkins and Cortland counties. TCHFH was founded in 1987 and has built and rehabbed 26 homes in the two counties. Visit their website at www.tchabitat.com and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TCHFH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.