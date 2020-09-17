ITHACA, NY – New York state released new guidelines for gyms on Aug. 24 after Governor Cuomo gave the okay for them to open so long as they met local health department requirements. The guidelines currently range from standard mask-wearing to requiring the installation or update of HVAC units. All gym and fitness center frequenters are strongly encouraged to review their facility’s guidelines before attending
Most gyms have changed to a membership only practice now that room capacity has been capped at 33 percent; and some fitness facilities will no longer be offering access to their on-site showers. Some higher-contact activities may also not be available.
Several gyms and fitness centers in the area have reopened since then after a review from health department inspectors.
The Gym
The Gym has opened both of its locations to members, among a string of changes to pre-COVID practices. Hours have changed in order to accommodate new cleaning procedures, and visitors are asked to familiarize themselves with the new guidelines and hours at the East and South Hill locations, which can be found on the website. The gyms will close one hour per day for additional cleaning,
Island Health and Fitness
IHS reopened on Aug. 24 and, like many gyms, will be limiting access to the facility to members only. The gym is also asking that visitors limit their time at the facility to 90 minutes. Standard social distancing protocols should also be followed. Hours of operation are Monday thru Friday 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Pallas Fitness
Pallas Fitness is operating under a members only policy, but is currently accepting new members. Classes will be offered at a reduced capacity, 10 per lesson says the schedule.. Pre-registration is also required in order to participate otherwise entry into the gym will be prohibited. Classes will take place both indoors and outdoors, but they are asking members to arrive no less than 2 minutes prior to a class in order to allow adequate time for temperature checks. Visit their website for more information on the class hours, membership and new regulation policies.
YMCA at Ithaca and Tompkins County
Frank Towner, CEO of YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County, said he was happy when he heard the governor give approve reopening the gyms and fitness centers. He said that even though the regulations seem extensive “the bottom line is that we are upholding state and local regulations in all areas of safety and health.”
At the Y at Ithaca & Tompkins County equipment has been further distanced from one another and staff staff will move throughout the space periodically cleaning and sanitizing used materials. The Y will also have additional sanitary materials i.e. masks and sanitizer available for patrons to switch over. Walk-ins will not be permitted and members will be required to sign up for time slots ahead of arrival. The staff at YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County continue to stay in touch with CDC and the state of New York, Towner said..
Might Yoga
The yoga studio originally pivoted to virtual lessons in what they were calling Mighty Yoga at Home, but now have begun offering in-person instruction at Thompson Park. Another feature the studio has promoted is their Mighty on Demand platform which allows users to practice yoga whenever and wherever they like with classes of varying lengths and styles. Currently classes are 10-30 minutes on average and complement the LiveStream and in person courses being offered. New and returning members can now sign up for 30 days for $40; and participate in the Mighty on Demand for $35/month.
FingerLakes Fitness Center
FingerLakes Fitness Center reopened on Sept. 14 with limited hour access. The fitness center, once open 24 hours a day, will operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and close four hours earlier on Friday at 3 p.m. The gym will be closed on Sundays but operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. In person workout classes and short-term memberships have also been discontinued for the time being, members can now participate in virtual lessons and apply for monthly memberships. Information on how to sign up for classes will be presented after membership registration is completed.
Other gyms that are open and operating include Planet Fitness at the Triphammer Mall; Infinity Ithaca which is open by appointment only from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Blackbird Studio, which is offering pre-recorded classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.