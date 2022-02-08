ITHACA, NY -- Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor officially opened its doors on Monday, Feb. 7. The facility is a $30 million, 60,000 square-foot, three-story medical office building. It offers primary care, daily walk-in care, and 20 specialties, including:
• Audiology
• Colorectal Surgery
• Comprehensive Breast Care
• Endoscopy
• ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery
• Gastroenterology
• General Surgery
• Interventional Pain Management
• Nephrology
• Neurosurgery
• Optometry and Optical Services
• Orthopedics
• Physical, Occupational and Hand Therapy
• Radiology
• Sports Medicine
• Urology
Guthrie points to a state-of-the-art GI/Endoscopy suite and comprehensive breast care including 3D mammography, a fellowship-trained breast radiologist and breast surgeon as highlights of the new facility. The sports medicine team, with multiple orthopedic surgeons, is trained in all parts of the body. An expansive physical, occupational and hand therapy area gets patients ready to return to their active lifestyle. Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor also boasts comprehensive eye care services including an optical shop.
“From the beginning, it’s felt like a collaboration to meet the needs of the residents of Tompkins County,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, president and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “The ability to complete a project in such a key piece of the city’s development was a fantastic opportunity, both for The Guthrie Clinic and more importantly, for our patients.”
Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor sits on the TCAT bus route, and kiosk check-in will streamline the registration process.
“The modernization means all things done in one place,” said Dr. David Ristedt, regional medical director of The Guthrie Clinic. “You’re going to get your blood drawn in the room, you’re going to be screened in the room, and the doctor is going to see you in the same room, so really the whole visit is focused around you not having to move, but the rest of us moving around you.”
The building is located on Willow Avenue and is part of a bigger City Harbor project, which will add 156 apartment units and a promenade. This time last year, owner Costa Lambrou said the project was dealing with COVID-related financial issues due to banks not lending as much money during the pandemic. The project has been in front of the city’s Planning and Development Board off and on over the past year to continue tweaking the design of the rest of the project, which still needs to be approved.
Scheduling an appointment can be done through the online eGuthrie portal at www.eGuthrie.org, even offering walk-in patients an opportunity to reserve their spot. Using eGuthrie, patients can also message their care team, have a virtual visit, view test results, request prescription refills and more. Patients can also schedule appointments by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).
