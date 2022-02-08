Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.