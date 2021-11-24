ITHACA, NY -- Three illegally possessed handguns, one shotgun, assort ammunition, approximately 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine, over 350 individual doses of illegally possessed suboxene, several other narcotics in smaller quantities, several high-end bicycles and power tools previously reported stolen and more than $26,000 in cash were recovered after a search warrant was served by the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team.
The warrant was served at 306 Lake Ave. after Ithaca police investigators conducted a lengthy investigation into weapons and narcotics activity, assisted by community members. Of the three handguns, one had previously been reported stolen and one was a “ghost” gun that was manufactured without a serial number.
Ithaca police were assited at the scene by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. IPD also said they wanted to acknowledge and thank the community members who assisted them in their effort to remove guns and narcots from the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.