The saga of the Gun Hill development project took a relatively uncontentious step forward at the June 28 meeting of the Ithaca Planning & Development Board.
The team behind the planned four-story, 77-unit Breeze Apartment project presented design updates and more importantly, considering the site’s Brownfield status and historic remediation efforts, a Full Environmental Assessment Form.
A 1997 environmental site assessment commissioned by the city found extensive lead contamination on the long-time industrial site that had housed the Ithaca Agricultural Works, the Ithaca Paper Company and most notably the Ithaca Gun Company. Since then there have been a number of failed public and private efforts at remediation and development. However, a 2020 amendment to the state Brownfield Cleanup Program appears to have made development more feasible. In December 2021 the site was acquired by 121-125 Lake Street LLC, owned by Visum Development Group.
Public comment at the meeting from two residents living near the site focused on the potential impact of the development on the nearby Lake Street/University Avenue intersection, the possibility of dust contamination, and the probable noise resulting from the construction.
“One of our chief concerns is the impact on traffic on Lake Street,” explained Samantha Trumbo who lives immediately adjacent to the site. Noting that there has been previous discussion of crosswalks and possible stoplights, Trumbo suggested the city continue to investigate those possibilities.
While expressing understanding of the extensive cleanup efforts underway to make the site environmentally safe by digging down to bedrock, Trumbo noted that the neighbors still have concerns. “A lot of dirt is going to be driven away on trucks, past residences,” she said, “so we’re going to be really paying attention to that and are expecting high standards of dust mitigation and monitoring throughout the process.”
Peter Bloom, another neighbor of the site, echoed Trumbo’s concerns, focusing on potential noise, asking the city to impose a firm start time. “There was an agreement with a prior developer that construction would not start until 8:00 a.m.,” Bloom explained, “and they continually violated that agreement.” He also asked that construction not be permitted on weekends or holidays.
Both Trumbo and Bloom added that all their interactions with the current developer, Visum Development Group LLC, have been cordial and transparent.
The Board expressed a general comfort level for the remediation practices and procedures and was more interested at this point in making sure of compliance.
The treatment of the historic smokestack remains up in the air, pending further review of what would be involved in its demolition. Transferring ownership of the smokestack to the city and selling off individual bricks to the public as historic collectibles are among the options being floated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.