ITHACA, NY -- If there’s anyone who's both witnessed and played a hand in the transformation of the City of Ithaca in the past two decades, it’s certainly JoAnn Cornish. From the redesign of the Commons and downtown to the controversial decision to bring big box stores to the Southwest end, Cornish has been a key player in nearly all of Ithaca’s major alterations since she started working for the city as an environmental planner in the late 90’s. Of course she is most known for her tenure as Planning Director, a title she is now passing on after 13 years at the helm.
How’s she handling the transition?
“You know I’m a little bored, I won’t lie,” Cornish admits with a chuckle, though she looks forward to gardening and spending time with grandkids. For the now-former planning director, it’s time for rest and relaxation in Ithaca, something she hasn’t experienced since she was a kid.
Born and raised first in the Northside neighborhood and later on South Hill, Cornish’s relationship with Ithaca started long before she began working for the city. When she was in high school, Cornish said she saw firsthand the beginnings of a changing landscape in Ithaca when parts of State Street were first converted to allow for the original construction of the Commons. “That was a major change I saw in Ithaca early on,” she recalled. “You know, just the skyline and density in downtown history has increased tremendously … it’s just really blossomed over the last 25 years.
For all of the massive construction and redesign that has occurred under Cornish’s watch, she wasn’t always pro-development. Interestingly enough, what prompted her career with the city was her shock at seeing development on Deer Run, where she used to hike and ride horses as a kid.
“It just sparked something in me and I thought if I’m going to live here I want to be a part of seeing that development, but I want to see it done in a way that we could be proud of,” she said.
Since then Cornish admits her views have changed a bit, particularly after working under former mayor Alan Cohen to bring Walmart to Ithaca, a move that prompted the arrival of big-box stores that dominate the Southwest end of Ithaca to this day.
“I've always been for densification of the city but it was sort of those corporate America stuff that I had a problem until I really began to think about what it would do for the city and what it did for the residents,” she explained. ““When you don’t make a lot of money and you’re struggling financially it’s important to have options, to have choices. Everybody should be able to afford food and clothing for their kids and themselves and a lot of that wasn’t really available here.
By 2009, Cornish was Planning Director and the redesign of the Commons was high on the agenda. The project, although highly influential in shaping the modern downtown, was met with its share of setbacks that sent the redesign over-schedule and over-budget. This, coupled with various rezoning and construction in the downtown over the years led to a lot of controversy, which Cornish felt the effects of first-hand. Still she remains adamant the changes have been for the best.
“I didn't go on the Commons for quite some time because every time I would step out the door I would have multiple people coming up to me complaining about one thing or the other,” she said. “Yes the core is changing and it’s definitely a different look, but it's really good because we're getting a lot of affordable space in the core of downtown which is critical, and we're bringing people back to the city so they can enjoy all the things of citylife.”
Certainly affordable housing has been a top priority for the city in recent years, particularly driven by now-former mayor Svante Myrick’s intense advocacy and personal experience with the subject. And while recent years have seen the addition of affordable spaces such as Stone Quarry Apartments and more recently the Arthaus apartments, the affordability problem still remains high. As the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability's 2020 housing snapshot detailed, there are still myriad issues plaguing the city such as a lack of for-sale housing development and low vacancy rates among others.
Looking holistically however, Cornish says Ithaca has made massive strides since she was a kid.
“Probably the best changes have been the increase in housing in the downtown area,” she said. “Growing up here it was mainly single family homes and we had some apartment buildings, but it certainly didn’t dot the landscape like the ones that do today … Now housing all around really in the city has increased.
Walkability was another feature Cornish emphasized when it came to the benefits that came with restructuring the Commons and downtown.
“Within walking distance of the Commons you can go to Ithaca Falls, Cascadilla Gorge or walk to Cornell and those are things that I really do think make Ithaca magical,” she said. “Again to offer people downtown living … access to natural resources … We've done a pretty good job at being able to develop and maintain it.
One of the big projects that Cornish now leaves behind is the redesign of the waterfront, which now features the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor medical center and will soon be home to many luxury apartments as well.
Cornish said she is glad to see that section of Ithaca finally being developed and is confident the project will continue on strongly after her departure.
“I remember when they put in Fulton street … and all the single family homes were cut and it really delayed the growth of anything on the waterfront,” she said. “Back then the waterfront was really not looked at as any kind of an opportunity and now of course it’s changing … and that was a long term goal so I think things are going in a good direction.”
On the subject of change, it’s important to note Cornish’s retirement came shortly after Myrick announced he would be stepping down as the city’s mayor. To lose two prominent members of the city in such quick succession certainly means some uncertainty in the future, but Cornish remains optimistic.
“Nobody's irreplaceable,” Cornish said. “You walk out the door and things still happen. Everybody's working towards the same goal right now and I think we're going to be okay.
Currently Lisa Nicholas, who was previously the city’s deputy director of planning, is holding the position of acting director of planning and development in Cornish’s place.
There is currently a search under way to find a permanent holder of the position, which Nicholas herself has applied for. In the meantime Cornish is still working in a temporary advisor capacity to help smooth the transition.
“Lisa Nicholas is very good, she’s very smart, “Cornish said. “She and I worked together for around 15 years so I feel as though she's had great training.”
Nicholas echoed this statement and praised Cornish’s work for the city.
“JoAnn’s really prepared me well for this position and I learned so much just watching her,” she said. “She really has the ability to see the big picture of things but can also really drill down into details.”
Reflecting on her decision to leave, Cornish said there’s no perfect time to go but that she feels Ithaca will continue to stay on the right track.
“What I'm proudest of is being able to leave the city in good hands,” Cornish said. “I feel very comfortable and I wouldn’t have left if I didn't because this is my life’s work. I put it off for a while and I knew it was time, but having such a good staff still here, certainty for the department, will help sustain the professionalism and the great work we do.”
