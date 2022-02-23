Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.