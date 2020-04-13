GreenStar's DeWitt Mall location will close for the foreseeable future, a decision confirmed Monday by General Manager Brandon Kane.
Kane provided a statement to the Ithaca Times regarding the closure of the popular downtown cafe and organic grocery co-op, located at 215 North Cayuga Street, which normally would be open every day. He made clear that the decision was temporary, and in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak that has spelled drudgery for local businesses nearly everywhere.
The decision is effective immediately, but does not currently impact GreenStar's other two locations in the West End or Collegetown. A re-opening date is unknown at this time, with Kane saying that decision would be made depending on the unfolding of the outbreak.
"We are pulling back business appropriately in relation to the impact of the pandemic but I am confident that we will return stronger than ever on the other side of this," Kane wrote in an email. "It is unfortunate that we must take this action, but not unlike many other businesses at this time, unexpected challenges and consequences relative to the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing us to make extremely difficult decisions. The competing pressures of cash loss and the immediate need to direct labor expense to our profitable business locations required a swift decision."
In a lengthy statement on the closing, Kane praised his employees' tenacity in maintaining the branch's operations to that point, congratulating them on their hard work and dedication. Unfortunately, though, he said the downturn in foot traffic downtown was too much to bear for the store.
"The DeWitt store relied heavily on purchases made by the employees and customers of neighboring businesses, downtown foot traffic related to Ithaca events and tourism, and prepared food sales, all of which have decreased dramatically in the past month due to the pandemic," Kane said. "For the past several weeks, DeWitt sales have dropped to 40% below prior year sales."
If that pace continued, according to Kane, without some form of relief, the GreenStar Co-op would be losing between $5,000 and $10,000 per week, which Kane called unsustainable.
As for workers, Kane wrote that after discussions with employees about laying them off, so that they could receive unemployment benefits, he had decided hourly employees could choose a voluntary layoff by April 17. About half of the DeWitt staff had taken that option, while the other half were going to be used to help alleviate any staffing issues at the other two stores.
"We understand the temporary closing of DeWitt is a regrettable hardship for some people," Kane wrote. "Our Collegetown and West End store locations are also being affected by this pandemic, but are experiencing a less severe impact and we continue to operate those stores. We are also partnered with Instacart for grocery delivery and are working as quickly as we can to develop a curbside pickup service to be available at GreenStar’s new store."
As for GreenStar's plans for expansion at 770 Cascadilla Street, Kane said those are still moving forward, with optimism that they will be able to open the location next month. Kane acknowledged, though, that that date could be subject to change depending on the pandemic's impact and that some features might be restricted, such as "the eating area, children's play area and self-serve food stations."
"The capacity of our new store will certainly help with some aspects, such as social distancing, and provide a boost to GreenStar's cash flow," he wrote. "We're grateful to our community for their continued support of their local food co-op."
