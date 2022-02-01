ITHACA, NY -- After paying nearly $400,000 in transaction fees to banks in 2020, GreenStar has introduced EasyPay for co-op members in an effort to reduce the number of swipe transactions. Depending on the type of card used, GreenStar, and all businesses for that matter, pays between two and four percent of the transaction total to the bank for each swipe, and about 90% of transactions at the register use debit or credit cards.
GreenStar is a Tompkins County Certified Living Wage employer, which means they meet the pay standard of $15.32/hour. This makes their profit margins “thinner than most grocery stores,” according to the store. And this is an industry with already notoriously thin margins; in the United States grocery stores generally make between 1-2% profit on sales, which often shakes out to cents per product.
The implementation of EasyPay came at around the same time as another round of layoffs saw 16 staff members cut at the beginning of December, which was announced as part of a “financial stability plan to stem our continuing cash loss.”
The co-op has struggled in the past couple years, as it moved to a large new space at the very start of the pandemic in 2020.
“We have not yet managed to mitigate the many financial challenges caused by the pandemic,” the store said in the layoff announcement. “Shifting grocery habits, a morphing virus and supply chain breakdowns have affected our sales growth and led to a significant and sustained cash loss over the last [12] months.”
At the board’s December meeting, they approved a 2022 budget that was cut by nearly 20% from the year prior.
So the hope is that introducing a system like EasyPay for its members will help eliminate a significant stream of revenue loss.
EasyPay allows members to fund their account online through the member center with a credit or debit card or at the register with card, check or cash. So while GreenStar will still have to pay a transaction fee for funding EasyPay accounts, the thought is that there will be fewer overall swipes as people fund their accounts with enough to pay for multiple grocery shopping trips. When members check out they can tell the cashier they want to use their EasyPay funds and enter their personal passcode.
According to GreenStar, this also helps further their mission to keep money local.
“Rather than leaking profits to big banks and corporate shareholders, GreenStar supports local farmers, producers and vendors, and provides living-wage jobs with great benefits,” the store said in a statement. “EasyPay is one more way GreenStar can empower its members to keep money local by collectively reducing credit card transaction fees that would otherwise be paid by the co-op.”
In the first six weeks of the program the store reported about 350 members initiating the process to use EasyPay, with the hope that the number will continue to grow as more people learn about it. There is no physical aspect to EasyPay, as the funds are digitally kept so you don’t need any type of card to access them at the register.
