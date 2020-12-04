ITHACA, NY -- GreenStar Food Co+op in Ithaca announced Thursday that 23 of its 215 employees have been furloughed effective Dec. 3. The job loss impacts employees at the Cascadilla Street store and is a direct result of financial instability due to a consistent level of cash loss as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impedes GreenStar’s ability to operate at a profit.
All furloughed employees remain active employees and are being provided four weeks of pay and continued insurance benefits paid by GreenStar. Additionally, each furloughed employee has the opportunity to receive up to two weeks of vacation payout based on their eligibility and accrual availability, and access to GreenStar’s employee assistance program (EAP) support services. All impacted employees will retain their staff discount and receive store credit for groceries in the amounts of $100 for part-time staff and $200 for full-time staff.
GreenStar cannot state definitively when furloughed employees will be asked to return to work, but furloughed employees will retain their longevity upon return. Furloughed employees are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits and GreenStar’s Human Resources Department is available to assist staff with that process.
In addition to the furlough announcement, GreenStar’s deli service case and made to order sandwich and bowl station along with the seating/dining area is temporarily closing, also effective Dec. 3. In reviewing each service of its store, GreenStar identified the most significant cash savings in the closing of the deli, which has struggled to generate revenue due in part to the inability to profitably operate a hot bar and cold bar during a pandemic. The deli closure accounts for 11 furloughed positions.
GreenStar has experienced an average $55,000 loss per week for the past six months. Leadership continues to assess its sales performance, limit expenses, negotiate costs, and is focusing its effort to identify and implement programs and campaigns to increase sales.
“Our profitability hinges on our weekly customer count and much of our business model that brings in customers has been negatively impacted by pandemic restrictions,” GreenStar General Manager, Brandon Kane said. “Ithaca businesses rely heavily on college students, tourism, and the community’s workforce to create the customer traffic we need. People feel less comfortable shopping in stores, we’re experiencing severe out-of-stock issues from our distributors, which has caused inconsistency in the availability of some products, and we continue to face growing competition, especially with the increasing online availability of grocery delivery options.”
GreenStar opened its 770 Cascadilla Street store in May this year, an expansion project that had been in progress since 2018.
“I can state with certainty that if we had not relocated from our former location on Buffalo Street, which had capacity limitations, we would have faced financial jeopardy by now given our sales trends prior to the move,” Kane said. “We accounted for a reasonable loss when we opened the new store, but there was no way for us to plan for a pandemic event that would profoundly affect our daily operations and drastically reduce our customer count.”
“There is every reason to believe that when economic conditions return to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy, we can easily achieve consistent profitability,” said Marilyn Chase, President of GreenStar's board of directors (Council). “Our General Manager and his leadership team have worked closely with Council to offset our rapid cash losses in numerous ways to avoid a staffing reduction. We deeply regret that furloughs became unavoidable. We value our staff and we hope that is evident in our decisions to support them through this difficult time. We are eager for their return and we are standing by our commitment to a Living Wage for all employees.”
GreenStar continues to operate the other features of its store, including the coffee bar, fresh meat and cheese department, prepared foods, bakery, produce, beer and cider, and grocery departments. GreenStar’s Cascadilla Street store is open daily 8 AM to 8 PM and also offers delivery and curbside pickup through Instacart with pickups available daily from 11 AM to 7 PM.
GreenStar is a consumer cooperative grocery store, owned by more than 12,000 community members. The Co-op, founded in 1971 is a highly regarded institution that has survived a number of significant crises in its time, including an arson that burned its storefront in 1992.
“The community came together to support its co-op then and we rebounded,” said Jan Rhodes-Norman, a long-time GreenStar board member. “We will do so again, but we need each and every member to support our co-op in any way that they can.”
GreenStar urges the community to shop local, support small businesses, and support the co-op.
“The sooner our cooperative business recovers, the sooner we can bring our employees back to work.”
Membership is not required to shop GreenStar. The co-op offers a 13% needs-based discount through its affordable food access program, FLOWER. For more information, visit www.greenstar.coop.
