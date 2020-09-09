The GreenStar Food Co+op will reopened its DeWitt Mall location, 215 N. Cayuga Street, September 8. The store was closed temporarily in April as a result of the impact of the pandemic on the downtown economy.
The store, which opened this Tuesday, will run from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekends. Customers can expect modifications at the DeWitt store meant to improve health and safety. Prepared meals will still be available at the location, although eating indoors will prohibited for the time being, said Greenstar general manager Brandon Kane.
“The eating area at the DeWitt store will remain closed and there are no self-serve food stations, but we continue to offer many heat & serve and cold to-go options,” Kane said. “We look forward to welcoming back the residents in the area and our frequent DeWitt store visitors.”
Customers must follow the New York State mandate to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing guidelines in the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.