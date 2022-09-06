The Green Street Garage has reopened. On September 6, the City of Ithaca, Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Vecino Group, and Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ceremony for the reopening. The garage has been closed since March 2021 for redevelopment.
The reopening of the Green Street parking garage represents the first step in a three phase project that involves the construction of a 54,000 square foot conference center and 181 residential units.
The Executive Director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Gary Ferguson, said that the city was able to successfully leverage the Green Street parking garage property and turn it into an affordable housing project that has roughly 200 units, a market-rate housing project that has roughly 200 units, and a community conference center.
According to Ferguson, “This is an important asset. Downtown is an important asset for the community. And this parking garage will be here for many, many years.”
Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said, “It is great to have parking so easily accessible in such a nice facility. People will now be able to easily ride the elevator up and down out of Cinemapolis and easily transition to shopping on the commons or easily be able to get to the Tompkins County Public Library right across the street.”
The parking garage currently has a total of 268 public parking spaces that are open as of September 6. However, upon completion it will have 334 parking spaces. In addition, there is new motion detector lighting that has been installed to increase energy efficiency. The facility will also have two elevators which will help in terms of anyone with mobility issues.
During the event Tompkins County Chamber President, Jennifer Tavares said, “it's now easier and more accessible for parking downtown. You can easily get down here into the heart of our County and patronize our area businesses to help stimulate our local economy.”
