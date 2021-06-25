ITHACA, NY -- Demolition of the Western portion of the Green Street Garage is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 16.
The ground level parking area of the Green Street Garage will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 30. Garage re-opening is anticipated for late Fall 2021.
The existing Green Street Garage will undergo demolition to make way for much needed improvements. When completed, the new garage will feature a total of seven levels of parking, with an increase of 95 spaces. This project comes in combination with the Asteri and the Ithacan development projects. Together, these projects will result in the construction of two 11-story buildings, with 181 permanently affordable living units above a community conference center and 200 market rate apartments. T
Transportation alternatives are available to city residents and workers through GO ITHACA, a free transportation benefits program from The City of Ithaca and Downtown Ithaca Alliance. Join GO ITHACA for all of these free perks!
- Free 40 Ride TCAT (transit) Pass; Discounts on monthly pass thereafter
- $50 Ithaca Carshare Credit
- Free $50 gift certificate for biking and walking gear
- Free Park & Pool / Park & Ride Program
- And More!
To register for GO ITHACA, visit goithaca.org or call (607) 391-1389.
Questions about parking in the city can be directed to Kelly Rogers at: (607) 882-2352 or krogers@cityofithaca.org or Lisa Sperger (607) 279-3217
For any additional inquiries or information please contact City of Ithaca Senior Planner, Jennifer Kusznir at jkusznir@cityofithaca.org.
