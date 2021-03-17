ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca's Planning and Economic Development Committee voted to send the Ithaca Energy Code Supplement for consideration by Common Council on Wednesday night’s meeting. The committee again discussed moving up the timeline of implementation with Nick Goldsmith, the city’s sustainability coordinator.
Committee chair Seph Murtagh said he would be comfortable moving the timeline up by two years, meaning the 2025 goals must be achieved by 2023. Many other committee members agreed with him, adding that it made sense given that climate change is so urgent.
One committee membered asked if the city had the staff available to implement the code or if the city would have to hire more staff, but Director of Planning and Development JoAnn Cornish said that she doesn’t see that happening. Cornish added that the inspectors have been kept up to date with the code as it’s progressed, and that they will have training sessions to make sure everyone is well-informed of the changes.
The town of Ithaca is also going through this process with Goldsmith, who said at this point the town and city are essentially in the same spot. The standards called for in the code are identical in both the city and town, but implementation may differ down the road. The town is also looking to accelerate the timeline, but a specific year has not been decided on yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.