ITHACA, NY -- Some of my regular readers may wonder: Why devote so much attention, week after week, to the seemingly marginal and esoteric genre of abstract painting? Why, when one could join the crowd in celebrating Ithaca’s populist artists like Alice Muhlback (who showed recently at The Gallery at South Hill) or Ryan B. Curtis — who has a pop-up gallery currently downtown? Why when one could laud the chops of local traditionalists like Brian Keeler, William Benson, or, more compelling by a good measure, Carlton Manzano? Why when one could cheer, uncritically or in a spirit of ironic indulgence, the academic-hipster nexus that joins Cornell and Ithaca College to the local DIY underground?
A proper answer would require an essay of its own. Suffice it to say here that painting possesses a language of its own and that abstract painting, when done well, focuses that language into a rich and concentrated poetry. This is a painting for people who love painting, who are willing to delve below storytelling and “relevance” — to grasp ways in which colors and shapes can communicate human meaning.
Last week, I wrote about the work of New York City painter Ellen Weider, which remains on view (through May 28) at Corners Gallery. An interesting — and unexpected — complement to her work opened last Friday at the Grayhaven Motel, which hosts monthly exhibitions and other cultural events. Rafael Lino, a Connecticut painter with local connections, presents “Now and Again,” a series of acrylic on panel paintings. The show remains up through the end of the month.
Filling the stylish but homely main common room inside the Grayhaven’s office building, these domestically scaled hard-edge paintings have something of a pastiche character. Richly multi-hued and impeccably crafted, Lino’s abstract pieces here most typically combine floral or amoeba-like “biomorphic” forms with a sampling from the artist’s geometric lexicon: boxes, diagonals, zig-zags, x’s and v’s. Subtle overlapping and brush texture add heft to these somewhat cartoony forms and arrangements — something lost if one doesn’t view these paintings in the flesh.
Unusual for an ambitious artist of today, Lino claims no particular deeper meaning for these paintings. My view is that a painting has its own intentions, rather apart from those of the artist. An artist’s inarticulacy doesn’t matter — or isn’t even welcome — when the painting itself “speaks.” Such is the case here.
“Inside Out,” one of the larger pieces here at 18’’ x 24,” reveals Lino’s work at its most deliriously joyful. Against a drab gray-green background, a bright, branching turquoise line meanders like a maze. Contained inside: a riot of petal-like forms, sometimes solid, sometimes subtly translucent. Deep, saturated reds, blues, yellows and pinks commingle with pale blue and warm gray. Without reducing the work to any specific, narrow interpretation, the suggestion is of animate life — whether leaves, blossoms, or animal bodies — contained or even imprisoned but nonetheless bursting light and life.
As hung, two larger, square format pieces (24” x 24”) act as bookends for the exhibit. “Grid (yellow)” and the deliberately very similar “Grid (blue)” recall game boards with their precise grid of squares — each marked with a crisp “x” — and exact left/right symmetry. As elsewhere in Lino’s work, bright, vibrant borders, here echoing the paintings’ overall rigidity, act as both contours and “figures” in their own right, standing out above the fray.
Elsewhere, Lino’s strategy of hanging paired, related pieces side-by-side helps give the show a distinctive coherence and rhythm that enlarges upon what each of the pieces do individually.
Overlapping amoeboid shapes overlay broken, stick-like diagonals in five pieces from Lino’s “Forms” series. If one looks closely, one can see that the former do not entirely obscure the latter, which pop out as if embossed.
“Now and Again” demonstrates geometric abstraction’s continued capacity for pleasure and profundity. As well, it offers a reminder of the power of Ithaca’s more out-of-the-way art venues to offer surprise and challenge. In conjunction with other recent and new art(s) venues like The Rest, The Downstairs, The Cherry Gallery, and The Soil Factory, it offers a rebuke to those who would complain about the paucity of the city’s opportunities to see or exhibit work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.