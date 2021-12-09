ITHACA, NY -- GreenStar Cooperative Market celebrated 50 years in business this year. Over many decades, retired city attorney Dan Hoffman and former mayor of Ithaca Carolyn Peterson were both heavily involved with the organization, Hoffman from its inception and Peterson from the mid 1970s.
GreenStar is a “consumer cooperative,” a form of organization that became especially popular before the turn of the 20th century in reaction to intensifying monopolistic practices in the American food supply. Federal support for cooperatives remained strong through the 1930s, but then waned after World War II.
In the late 1960s and early ‘70s, there was a second wave of cooperative formation, and the Ithaca Real Food Co-op (IRFC) was part of it. According to a history written by Hoffman for the 40th nniversary: “The hippies and activists (primarily college students) who created it envisioned a decentralized, grassroots system with little overhead — no store, no employees, and lots of donated labor.” The membership was subdivided into neighborhood regions, which ordered produce once a week and non-perishables every two weeks. Every Saturday morning volunteers drove to a Syracuse wholesaler and brought food back to Ithaca. According to Hoffman, “a minimal five percent mark-up would ensure the lowest possible prices.”
A cooperative is owned by its members. “You can’t buy shares,” said Hoffman, in a recent interview. “It’s one member, one vote.” The bylaws, as written in 1971, guided by principles from the international cooperative movement, created an organization that was, he said, “as democratic as possible.”
The pre-order/no store approach was demanding. “For better and worse,” Hoffman wrote in 2011, “the IRFC offered a direct involvement with food and neighbors absent from many Americans’ experience, one that was as thrilling and magical as it could be frustrating.”
After 1974, the IRFC began to sell food that had not been pre-ordered and a retail-like entity called the Grainstore began a nomadic existence. By 1979 it was located on Fifth Street and two volunteer coordinators were hired (after much debate).
Peterson pre-ordered food for her family through the Fall Creek group. Her home served as the pick-up site at least once and she also made the drive to Syracuse. She was regularly involved in preparing the orders. Already a political activist when she moved to Ithaca from Chicago, she saw the co-op as integrating food shopping with community building.
“I liked that everybody had a place in the store,” she recalled in a phone interview from her retirement in the Adirondacks. “Everyone had something to do.”
In 1980, Hoffman proposed allowing members to purchase food without putting in volunteer hours. The next year the Grainstore hired Denny Hayes as its first full-time manager. In 1982 the Grainstore Council, a board of directors, was created, and the IRFC pre-order system and the retail store split into separate entities with the store renamed GreenStar (sharing the initials of its predecessor).
While the IRFC soon declined and disappeared, in 1984 GreenStar moved to larger quarters at the corner of Farm and North Cayuga streets. It remained there for nine years, during which time it expanded its inventory to include coffee, chocolate, corn chips and … packaged groceries. All of this, according to Hoffman’s 2011 account, was accompanied by an enormous amount of debate because of the democratic nature of a cooperative. But it was a democracy that worked; the business did evolve with changing times.
Ithaca is a city full of cooperatives. Handwork, Moosewood, Ithaca Farmers Market, and Alternatives Credit Union are GreenStar contemporaries. Hoffman recalled that another food co-op was started on Eddy Street in the 1980s. “It was established on a shoestring,” he recalled, “and it didn’t last.” Ithaca Biodiesel operated between 2007 and 2013. Buffalo Street Books was founded in 2011. The original co-op supermarket in Ithaca, the Cooperative Consumer Society, was established in the 1940s and closed in the 1990s.
On January 6, 1992 the Farm Street store was burned to the ground, apparently by a teenager. This precipitated the move to a 10,000-square-foot vacant Payless supermarket in the West End, where GreenStar remained until the opening of the present store in May 2020.
Peterson served on the Council for several years through the 1980s while the store was in Fall Creek and open only to members. During this period Peterson spoke with non-member friends about the food offered by GreenStar and discovered some people felt excluded. She began to think the members-only policy was elitist. At the West End store the policy was changed. After 1992, anyone could shop at GreenStar, but there continues to be a member discount.
During its 18 years in the West End, the cooperative evolved in many ways, though major decisions continued to be made democratically. For example, in 2002 the members voted to allow the store to sell meat.
“It was approved with conditions,” Hoffman said, “which were later modified. The emphasis was on locally-produced meat.” The initial conditions required GreenStar staff to do in-person inspections of the origin farms. This rule was relaxed to allow third-party inspections instead.
As the membership grew, what had been a participatory democracy, Hoffman said, became a more representative democracy. More decisions began to be made by the elected Council. GreenStar and other cooperatives have adapted principles developed for nonprofits by University of Georgia professor John Carver. These provide a rational and consistent way to apportion the responsibilities of a board versus the staff.
Ten years ago GreenStar inaugurated FLOWER, its discount for low-income shoppers. It coincided with an effort to diversify its staff and customer base.
Fall Creek was a diverse neighborhood when Peterson lived there, a diversity that included low-income people. She was aware of the perception that the co-op food was more expensive. “We talked about this years ago,” she said of the Council. “I don’t think that it was [more expensive].” It depended what you bought, she said, and she tended to buy bulk foods. She occasionally shopped at the P&C, so she did have a reference point.
Hoffman said FLOWER has done quite well. “It’s not too strict — there’s no work requirement — and it’s not bureaucratic,” he said.
The traditional hallmark of member-owned cooperatives, the work requirement, has been optional at GreenStar since 1981, when they hired their first full-time employee. “Initially, everyone had to work,” he recalled, “although I’m not sure everyone did. There was plenty to go around with the pre-order system.”
As for the diversity of the staff, Hoffman said that it ebbs and flows. “Retail jobs are not held for long by most,” he noted. “We need to work on diversification all the time.”
He said that within 10 years of moving to the West End in 1992, the Council and membership began to talk about building either a bigger store or more stores. Diverse or not, GreenStar has grown. In 2004 they opened a satellite store in the Dewitt Mall. In 2010 they acquired what was called The Space, across Buffalo Street. In 2016 they opened a Collegetown store. Why get bigger?
“To get more people involved in the co-op model,” said Hoffman. “We believe in that model.” They did market research and found that, on paper, they could attract more people to a bigger store. Reality has been somewhat different, Hoffman said, because they opened two months into the Covid pandemic. One thing a cooperative is not is a nonprofit.
“We’re operating at a loss,” said Hoffman, “but it has improved. We need to do better than break even. We need to have reserves to get through hard times, so expenses have to be held down.”
Both Hoffman and Peterson have watched the evolution of the community around them. The amount of packaged food in GreenStar, which was added back in the Farm Street store, has steadily expanded, as has the amount prepared food (which is largely made in-house). Hoffman is also amazed at the variety of housewares sold in the new store.
Peterson, who early on followed the guidance of Francis Moore Lappé’s “Diet for a Small Planet,” has always seen GreenStar as part of broader community-mindedness. In the 1970s she met the original IRFC crowd through the Self-Reliance Center, an activist hub run by Hoffman, that promoted alternative energy, opposed nuclear war, and was already “thinking local.”
“For me [healthy food] was hand-in-hand with environmentalism,” she said. “You wanted your food to have good sources, wanted to know how it was produced, whether they used sprays or pesticides.” Does she think that more people think that way now? She hopes so.
“When I was mayor,” Peterson recalled, “the planning department had its heart set on getting a Trader Joe’s in Ithaca. Back then the company said it was not a good fit. Well, something’s changed.”
