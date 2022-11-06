Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
"We are creating new opportunities for families to improve their lives and build a better, safer future, and Founders Way will provide many New Yorkers with the housing they deserve," Governor Hochul said. "This remarkable development represents a new beginning for this historic downtown campus that played an important role in the lives of city residents for generations. Now, Founders Way can help the city's continued revitalization efforts by providing affordable homes and a place where residents can receive the support and services they need to thrive."
Founders Way complements Governor Hochul's sweeping plans to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. In the FY 2023 State Budget, the Governor introduced and successfully secured a new $25 billion, five-year, comprehensive housing plan that will increase housing supply by creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.
Founders Way was developed by Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. and consists of four buildings on the nearly two-acre campus of the former Immaculate Conception School, a co-educational Catholic school that served the community for more than 133 years. The main school building includes 67 apartments. In addition, a vacant single-family home was converted into two apartments, and two new three-unit townhouses were constructed on the site.
Together, the new community provides a total of 75 modern, energy-efficient affordable homes with a mix of studios, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. The development is conveniently located just four blocks from the heart of downtown Ithaca, the Ithaca Commons, and serves individuals and families at a variety of income levels ranging from 30 percent to 100 percent of the Area Median Income.
Thirteen households, including formerly homeless victims of domestic violence and formerly homeless young adults, will have access to onsite support services and rental subsidies funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Services are provided by the Salvation Army and include assistance with adjusting to living independently, social activities, and referrals to appropriate community services.
Another nine units will provide supportive housing for people with developmental disabilities, with capital funding provided by the Integrated Supportive Housing Program administered by the Office of People With Developmental Disabilities and services provided by Racker Center.
The site's two commercial units will be occupied by The Learning Web and The Village at Ithaca, both local nonprofits with education-centric missions who provide services including academic support, life skills training, and food support for children and families in the community.
Founders Way is seeking certification paths through Enterprise Green Communities and the US Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Certified Homes Program. Founders Way was constructed in accordance with the city of Ithaca's Green Building Code. Energy-efficient features include Energy-efficient features include ENERGY STAR appliances and LED lighting, high-performance space conditioning equipment, windows, insulation, and air sealing.
State financing for Founders Way includes Federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax credits that generated $13.2 million in equity and $5.6 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities provided $1.5 million and NYSERDA provided $70,600 through its Low-Rise New Construction Program. The Community Preservation Corporation is committing $4.2 million in long-term permanent financing. Additional financing included $300,000 from Tompkins County and a $200,000 HOME award from the city of Ithaca. The Tompkins Trust Company provided $566,000.
In the past five years, HCR has invested nearly $80 million to create and preserve nearly 700 homes in Ithaca, including West End Heights and the Ithaca Arthaus, both completed earlier this year, and a $75 million rehabilitation of two public housing properties.
