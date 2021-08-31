ITHACA, NY -- As city officials continue their work to restructure city government, they’re eyeing 2024as the timeline for the city manager role to take effect. In a discussion at the City Administration Committee meeting on Aug. 25, committee chair Deb Mohlenhoff said it makes more sense for the changes to start at the end of the current mayor’s term.
“I know this is a substantive change for the city, so if it passed referendum we’d need to figure out structure, staffing changes,” she said. “We’re thinking about this as a phased transition so it isn’t an abrupt change in how it’s all done.”
Residents would get the chance to approve or deny the change to the city charter which would create a city manager position in a council-manager form of government. The plan also maintains the mayor’s position and he or she would remain the presiding member of Common Council, but the leader of the executive branch of the city would be the city manager.
During the discussion at City Administration, it was clear the committee members were still not 100% clear on which executive responsibilities will switch the city manager and which will remain with the mayor.
“At some point in this process it’s going to be important to summarize this in columns,” committee member Graham Kerslick said. “What’s not [clear] from this is what the role of the mayor is. It’s very difficult to see that and that’s what people I think are going to be asking.”
Mohlenhoff, who has been leading this charge, said one of the questions she was still trying to work out was whether the mayor would be a part-time job or a full-time job.
“How do we codify what we expect of the mayor and the role of the mayor?” Mohlenhoff asked.
Kerslick said if the role of mayor will be closer to the role of Common Council members, then he thinks it should be a part-time job; committee member George McGonigal agreed. However, Mohlenhoff said that the city manager will be in charge of internal operations and the mayor will be the external face, and that she doesn’t think the current proposal diminished the responsibilities of the mayor to the point of Common Council members.
Committee member Cynthia Brock pointed out that if the mayor is still expected to attend conferences that other mayors attend and be present for ribbon cuttings and go to annual meetings, it will be extremely challenging for whoever is in that position to find other work.
“So in terms of practicality, how feasible is it for that person to fill out their income and live off of it?” Brock asked. “If you’re looking at twice the Common Council income, that’s poverty level. We have to be realistic of expectations.”
She said that if the plan is to have a part-time mayor, there have to be set hours that the person in that role is expected to work so that they would be able to work another job.
Mohlenhoff agreed and suggested that maybe neither “full-time” or “part-time” would be accurate terms to describe the expectation for the mayor’s work.
“Maybe it would be helpful to get a basic idea of clearly articulated expectations and see if there’s anything it can [correlate] to based on the tasks assigned,” she said.
Working out a job description for the mayor would also help answer some of the other questions committee members had. For instance, Mohlenhoff said in the current charter Common Council approves the appointment of department heads, but she asked if her fellow committee members would want to keep that process.
“If just the city manager hires and fires, do we need Council to approve?” Mohlenhoff asked.
Committee member Donna Fleming pointed out that in the draft legislation all positions are approved by Council except the city attorney, and asked for clarification. City Attorney Ari Lavine was on hand and explained that currently his position is appointed by the mayor and serves at the pleasure of the mayor. He said that the city attorney is not a department head and his recommendation is to keep it that way.
“I’m not sure it’s the healthiest choice for the city to have a city attorney with such a longevity of job security,” he said. “[The city attorney] needs to retain accountability in the long run.”
If that role became a department head, it wouldn’t give Common Council as much control over that position as Lavine thinks it should have because department heads can only be removed for cause. He said as far as making the city attorney’s appointment subject to approval from Common Council, he doesn't have particularly strong feelings either way.
Currently, the city attorney is an at-will position appointed by the mayor, and the new legislation would maintain that but would sub in city manager for mayor. Lavine said he doesn’t think it would be wise to require Common Council to approve the firing of the city attorney position.
“I think it might be better to leave that decision to the city manager,” he said. “The city manager is accountable to Council anyway.”
Brock said that makes sense because it ensures the city doesn’t have an attorney who is at odds with the city manager. However McGonigal asked what the course of action would be if there was a feud between the city manager and city attorney and the council felt strongly about retaining the attorney.
Ultimately the committee decided there were still questions that had to be answered as they continue to work through this process. There will likely be an update at the next City Administration meeting on Sept. 22.
