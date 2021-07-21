ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police are investigating a robbery quelled by a Good Samaritan at the intersection of Second Street and Madison Street at about 3:15 p.m. on July 21.
A 17-year-old girl reported she was walking to work when an unknown male suspect allegedly came up from behind her, ripped her bag from her hand and fled on foot. The suspect fled into the 200 and 300 blocks of Madison Street. A witness in the area chased the suspect, which caused the suspect to eventually drop the property.
Police say they do not believe the victim and suspect know each other, and the victim was not injured. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.
IPD asked any witnesses, including the Good Samaritan, to contact them with information. They also ask for residents in the area to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any footage of the suspect or incidence.
Contact information:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
