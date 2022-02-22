ITHACA, NY -- Though put on pause for now, the good cause legislation has not been forgotten by the Planning and Economic Development Committee. At the end of last year, the committee decided to hold off on moving forward with the legislation, which would prevent landlords from withholding lease renewals without good cause as defined in the bill, while they waited for an opinion from the attorney general’s office about whether a city had that power or if it would preempt that state’s rental laws. The committee originally thought the opinion would come sometime in December or January, but it hasn’t happened yet.
However, much of the Feb. 16 meeting centered around good cause legislation, beginning with public speakers who attended to speak in its favor.
“I understand the concern about preemption, but if Ithaca is truly to be a progressive city where everyone has equal opportunity, we need robust good cause,” resident Carolyn Headlam said.
Genevieve Rand, a resident and organizer with the Ithaca Tenants Union, said renters need more rights to remain in their homes.
“Right now people can evict anyone [through non-renewals] for no reason at all,” she said. “It’s often a cover for retaliation or discrimination. It’s crazy that we’ve been fighting for this for so long when other towns that are not as progressive as Ithaca are passing this. This bill is not radical. It’s a baseline protection that allows people to not be evicted for no given reason.”
The committee then hosted a special presentation with three local experts to discuss good cause legislation — Michaela Azemi, from the Cornell law school practicum and tenant hotline, Keith McCafferty, from Law NY, and Johanna Anderson, director of Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services.
Azemi confirmed Rand’s reasons for non-renewals in Ithaca.
“Many of the calls we’re receiving [at the tenants hotline] are people seeking advice for issues related to displacement, but not evictions,” she said. “Many of these tenants are facing clear retaliation from landlords for asking for repairs. We see landlords removing tenants through non-renewal where the underlying reason is really discrimination.”
She also noted that there’s no case law that specifically addresses good cause legislation, which means opinions on the legality of such a law at this point is just that — an opinion.
McCafferty said that if a tenant’s lease is not renewed due to a request for repairs, the tenant can fight that in court with appropriate documentation and proof. However, Azemi notes that many tenants cannot afford an attorney, and as the way it’s written now, the burden of proof would be on the tenant, not the landlord.
Committee member Phoebe Brown asked if there have been individuals who have been able to prove that a non-renewal was retaliatory.
“That’s really hard to do,” she said.
McCafferty agreed, and said that if tenants wanted to raise that issue in court they have to be good record keepers.
“That’s difficult to do when you’re raising a family, going to work, living a life,” he said.
Melody Susco, the director of asset and property management for INHS, said that the 2019 Housing Security & Tenant Stability Act made the current state law more pro-tenant than it had been previously, but that the proposed good cause legislation adds more protections. She also noted that INHS has a good cause eviction clause written into all of its leases.
Chair Laura Lewis said the conversation was proof that the legislation is “not a topic that’s stalled in committee, but one in which we continue to gather information.”
However, there is still no immediate plan to vote or move forward with the legislation yet.
The committee also continued its work on amending the town code to increase the 60-day minimum waiting period to offer and sign a lease renewal and eliminate landlords and tenants’ abilities to waive that waiting period. The amendment was proposed in December by fourth ward representative Patrick Mehler, spurred by a discussion around the fact that many Collegetown landlords ask for lease renewals just weeks into a student’s tenancy.
Committee member Cynthia Brock has been outspoken in her belief that Mehler’s proposal puts too much pressure on landlords. Originally, the bill called for a 180-day waiting period, but Mehler agreed to bring it down to 120 in January. However at this meeting, she suggested 90 days instead.
“I have received intense feedback from many who think 120 days puts a tremendous impact on the ability to make a unit available for review to prospective tenants,” she said. “I hope we’d consider a 90-day duration as something that might be equally protective of the tenant.”
Mehler, however, said he still holds firm at 120 days, as he doesn’t think 90 days will give tenants who begin their leases in June enough time. It’s generally accepted that students who sign June leases won’t actually move in until August, meaning they would have just 30 days until renewal under the 90-day waiting period.
“I think to me 120 gives more reasonable time for the June leases,” he said. “It makes more sense to have protections be a little longer than shorter.”
There was also a discussion about leases that are shorter than a year, as many landlords offer nine- or 10-month leases that correspond with the academic year. Mehler suggested exceptions for any lease fewer than 11 months, so people with nine- or 10-month leases would only be subject to the 60-day waiting period, with no waiver available.
Lewis said this could unintentionally incentivize landlords to move to nine-month leases instead of 12-month ones.
As the bill got increasingly complicated, committee member Rob Gearhart suggested just choosing a date.
“That would build in a window,” he said.
Ultimately, nothing was decided and the topic will continue to be discussed. The bill will be circulated so others can share their opinions as well.
