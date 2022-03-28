ITHACA,NY -- A GoFundMe has been organized to support the families of two victims of a March 20 car accident in Ithaca. The accident on East Shore Drive killed 19-year-old Vladislav Varetsa, and left his best friend and cousin Timmy Linnik hospitalized with a fractured femur and cracked ribs.
They were the two passengers of the car. Varetsa, who was the front passenger, was ejected from the vehicle while Linnik had to be exricated by the fire department. The fundraiser money will go toward both families’ expenses, including memorial/funeral, medical/surgical and legal fees.
Find the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/linnik-and-varetsa-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer or by searching Linnik and Varetsa Family on GoFundMe.com.
