Whatever you celebrate this time of year, the holiday season is a time of generosity, community and giving. Here in Ithaca and Tompkins County, we have a seemingly endless number of non-profits, run by people who want to serve others and give back to their communities. That can make it hard to decide where to give back this holiday season. While no non-profit is more deserving than another, for our annual Give Local issue we choose five local organizations to feature. This year, we’ve chosen the Community Dispute Resolution Center, Open Doors English, National Alliance on Mental Illness Finger Lakes, Khuba International and Unbroken Promise Initiative.
Community Dispute Resolution Center
The Community Dispute Resolution Center (CDRC) is the local mediation center, which focuses on helping individuals in conflict interact which each other.
“Conflict can make interactions difficult and understanding difficult,” Gina Williams, director of mediation programs, said. “So how can we support those who are stuck in this negative space? How can we support them to empower them to have conversation and interact with each other?”
People can go to CDRC for mediation in family disagreements, neighbor disputes, employer-employee issues and landlord-tenant disagreements. They also get referrals from Ithaca City Court and family court, but mediation is available for anyone in the community.
“The beauty about it is we only need one person who wants to work on the conflict,” Williams said. “We’ll reach out to that [other] person […] because you never know until you ask, and maybe that other person was just waiting for that invitation.”
If the other person won’t agree to mediation, Williams said CDRC also offers conflict coaching. The person who does want to work on the issue is coached by a mediator and given different strategies and tips to deal with the conflict. They’re also encouraged by the coach to explore the issue from the other person’s perspective.
“It gives people the opportunity to not have to file in court,” Williams said. “They can work things out on their own and make decisions themselves.”
If you’re interested in supporting CDRC, you can do that by volunteering or through financial support.
People who apply on www.cdrc.org to volunteer as a mediator will do a 35-hour training for basic community issues like landlord-tenant and neighbor-neighbor disputes. They will then participate in a six-month apprenticeship under a trained mediator, a video-taped roleplay, observations and mediations with their coach. All disputes are mediated by two trained mediators, so after going through the full training a volunteer can begin mediating with another volunteer.
Financial support can be donated at www.cdrc.org/donate.
“At CDRC we look at conflict differently,” Williams said. “It’s a normal part of life, and it’s just helping people respond to that in a different way.”
Open Doors English
Open Doors English is an English as a second language (ESL) program for adults that helps immigrants and refugees learn English and find community.
“We serve people from all over the world,” Liz Susmann, program co-director, said. “Last time we counted it was about 35 countries over the course of the year.”
Susmann said the school has had about 200 students so far this year, with about 100 currently in the program.
“We offer classes four days a week, morning, afternoon and evening,” she said. “We serve students at every proficiency level, from all different backgrounds and walks of life.”
Some students come from countries where they had very interrupted formal educations, while others had PhDs in their home countries. Some students are farm workers while others are lawyers.
“We have a very diverse group of students,” Susmann said. “It’s really wonderful to create these relationships inside school.”
There are no eligibility requirements for Open Doors English, anyone can walk in the door and sign up for classes. Enrollment is rolling and people can enter and exit the program at any time. Students pay tuition on a sliding scale, which starts at $0.
“Our default is to offer classes for free,” Susmann said.
Open Doors English tends to become more than just an ESL program for many students, Susmann said. It becomes a safe place for people to make friends and connections with people who they can relate to.
“It helps them get their foot in the door and feel more connected to the community,” she said.
This year, about a quarter of the students are refugees from Ukraine, which Susmann said has been a particularly rewarding experience.
“We know they came under really traumatic circumstances, so it’s especially meaningful for them to feel safe, relax, smile, laugh, joke and build friendships even though there must be so many difficult things in their lives,” she said.
With classes often offered for free, tuition makes up only a very small amount of the school’s finances. The rest comes through donations and local grants.
“We’ve had grants from the Community Foundation, Park Foundation, United Way and others, but the bulk [of financial support] comes from the generosity of donations,” Susmann said.
If you want to support Open Doors English financially, you can donate online at OpenDoorsEnglish.org. The website also has information about how to mail a check. If you want to get involved, you can fill out the form at https://sites.google.com/view/open-doors-english/contact?authuser=0.
Volunteers can participate as classroom assistants, one-on-one tutors or behind the scenes.
“To me what sets our program apart is that we are an English school but we do so much more for each other than teach English lessons,” Susmann said. “We are a community, we operate out of love and care and concern for each other, we seek connection and kindness […] There is kindness that permeates our program that I find inspirating and very transformational for myself. The kindness we offer each other has the power to change the world.”
National Alliance on Mental Illness Finger Lakes
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Finger Lakes educates and advocates for people who are living with someone with mental illness.
“We support and take care of caregivers,” Sandra Sorensen, executive director, said.
NAMI Finger Lakes has a variety of programs, though some are still working their way back up following pandemic cuts. Sorensen the most influential class is called Family to Family, which is an eight-week class for anyone living with someone who has mental illness.
“It’s a really good overview of mental health,” she said. “It teaches the signs and symptoms to look for, how to set boundaries, and there’s also a built-in support group with people going through the same thing.”
There’s a family support group and a spousal support group that are commitment-free – people can come and go from those as they please.
Other programs include Basics, which is a shorter class similar to Family to Family. It’s designed for parents who have a minor with mental health issues and is a one-time class that gets information to parents who are struggling.
A program that hasn’t picked back up yet is called End the Silence, where volunteers go into local high schools and do a presentation on mental health. It fulfilled the legal mandate that requires schools to educate students on mental health issues.
Homefront is a program designed for people living with military veterans who are suffering from mental illness, and NAMI Smarts educates people on how to advocate for policy change.
Aside from Family to Family, all of the above mentioned programs are not currently happening because of the lack of volunteers.
“Even the Family to Family course is only virtual because we only have two volunteers,” Sorensen said.
People who want to volunteer with NAMI Finger Lakes will be trained through NAMI at the state level. There are online virtual trainings (the next is in the spring) and Sorensen said the process to volunteer can be a little bit slow because it’s important to make sure people are adequately trained.
Volunteers are also required to have lived experience with supporting folks with mental illness.
“A lot of what we do is support people in a peer-to-peer relationship,” Sorensen said. “A lot of volunteers come from our classes. So we’re looking for people who want to participate in our program, have lived experience and who want to give back.”
There are also office-type volunteer opportunities including office work, committee work and tabling at events.
Sorensen there is one additional requirement for volunteers.
“Everybody that works for NAMI as a board member or volunteer has a genuine heart to want to help somebody,” she said. “If someone reaches out for help or support, they will go the full mile to hold that person’s hand and make sure they get that support […] NAMI makes sure to get you connected to the right resource even if we aren’t it.”
Visit https://www.namifingerlakes.org/volunteer/ if you want to volunteer. If you want to support NAMI Finger Lakes financially, you can donate at namifingerlakes.org/donate. It also has information on how to send a check.
Khuba International
Khuba International is a Black-led non-profit that combines youth education, sustainable agriculture and community development using hands-on programming and inclusive partnership-building. While the programming is inclusive, it is aimed at the BIPOC community.
Quarter Acre for the People is a program that supports farmers in the area and neighboring cities who have been marginalized and excluded from the traditional farming landscape, Director Christa Nuñez said.
“We support them in obtaining land, farming training and co-op development so they can create viable farms in the area,” she said. “We do that in cohorts each year. We try to obtain pieces of land for these folks to steward and own and live on cooperatively.”
Ubuntu Library aims to help young readers find a book each month that highlights their unique cultures. It’s particularly aimed at children who don’t have access to many books at home and focuses on buying books that feature children and central characters of color.
“That way everyone can find and own books that make them feel good about themselves and teach them things about the environment, agriculture and self-esteem,” Nuñez said.
The Farming for Freedom Trail is an agrotourism trail that links farmers of color to each other in a tourism app. Nuñez said a full website for the Farming for Freedom Trail will launch within the next couple of months, and there are plans to celebrate the farms with the community in 2023.
Nuñez said the idea for Khuba International came from her own personal experiences. When she was a young mother living in California, she wanted her children to grow up on a farm but realized it was unaffordable to buy land. After her family moved to Ithaca and bought The Learning Farm, she said she wanted any family to be able to farm, learn about agriculture and grow up with animals in their life if that’s what they choose.
“We want to uplift people’s dreams of farming, but also create an educational support,” she said.
Nuñez said the response has been extremely positive, and that Quarter Acre for the People has single mothers developing land and building houses while the children learn and help guide their future plans for what type of plant, bird and animal species they want to prioritize.
“It’s beautiful so see the joy in their eyes as they make plans,” she said. “To see them really enjoy the time they spend in the garden, to see them really enjoy the time they spend in the garden, see them eat really healthy, good food that they’ve been able to pick themselves.”
If you’re interested in supporting Khuba International, you can do so through volunteering or through financial support. You can volunteer with the new farmers in the Quarter Acre for the People program and help build dwellings and plant trees. Volunteers will learn construction skills through Khuba International-held community events. You can also donate money to any of the above programs at https://khubainternational.org/donate/.
“Khuba International is a non-profit that’s very engaged in the vital systems that will help our community thrive in the long run with equity in race, gender, class and ability,” Nuñez said.
Unbroken Promise Initiative
Unbroken Promise Initiative (UPI) is a grassroots neighborhood revitalization and racial justice non-profit dedicated to uplifting the West End, according to its website. UPI was founded by Ithaca native Jordan Clemons during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.
UPI did not respond to an interview request in time for this story, but in a story written by the Ithaca Times in July 2020, Clemons said he hopes to eventually establish a “localized economy within the West End that will give residents the resources and opportunities they’ve long felt denied: better access to youth services, childcare, better nutritional health opportunities and vocational, educational, mental and physical health services.
The City of Ithaca’s 2022 budget included funding for Unbroken Promise Initiative for the first time. It’s unclear if it was included in the 2023 budget.
To support Unbroken Promise Initiative, visit https://www.unbroken.us/support.
