The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday, a day for people to give to the non-profits who work tirelessly to make other people’s lives better. Here in Ithaca and Tompkins County, we have a seemingly endless number of non-profits, run by people who want to serve others and give back to their communities. That can make it hard to decide where to give on Giving Tuesday. While no non-profit is more deserving than another, for our annual Give Local issue we choose five local organizations to feature. This year, we learned a bit more about the Enfield Food Pantry, Golden Opportunity, Family Reading Partnership, Story House Ithaca and Ithaca Welcomes Refugees.
Enfield Food Pantry
The Enfield Food Pantry, part of the First Baptist Church of Enfield Center, serves over 400 families a week. Pastor Jean Owens said that number only goes up this time of year and that they served 570 families for Thanksgiving last year.
“It’s a particularly difficult time of year for families who normally struggle to keep food on the table,” she said. “Our holiday season is about food, and it’s difficult to picture a family celebration without food involved. It’s a lot of stress on families to be able to put a more elaborate meal on the table.”
Owens said that while they’re ready for the Thanksgiving rush, resources are a little bit tight for the Christmas season.
“What you see in the stores is what you see at the pantry too,” she said. “Reduced product and higher prices.”
Meat tends to be one of the harder things for the food pantry to acquire, particularly as salvaged food is getting harder to come by.
“When I started out over 50 years ago, we could handle the need, and now we’re distributing much more,” she said.
The church is more than 200 years old, and Owens said it’s always been the primary ministry to make sure nobody in the community goes hungry.
“Anybody is welcome to come get food,” she said. “We serve anyone. We never turn anyone away.”
She said that while some government-granted food has income limits, there are always more options.
“I don’t want people to think, ‘oh I bet I won’t qualify financially,’” Owens said. “If you need food, come to the pantry. We want everyone to feel welcome.”
If you’d like to donate to the Enfield Food Pantry, you can make out a check to the First Baptist Church of Enfield Center, and mail it to 800 Enfield Falls Road, Newfield, NY 14867. Note on the memo line that the money is specifically for the pantry. The pantry is open Sundays and Mondays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Enfield Community Building, 182 Enfield Main Road, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Golden Opportunity
Golden Opportunity provides free one-to-one tutoring and mentorship to students in low-income families in grades 2-8 in the Ithaca City School District. However, Executive Director Marne Honigbaum said they’re currently serving students all the way through high school. The organization hires experienced educators, mostly retired teachers, to provide care and instruction to families who can’t afford to provide tutoring.
“Our focus is to help students who need a little help along the way,” Honigbaum said.
Students are referred to the program in first grade if they’re failing to meet grade-level benchmarks, and they begin working with a tutor in second grade.
“Our tutors partner with families and teachers and set learning goals,” Honigbaum said.
She added that most students stay in the program through eighth grade, but because of the struggles of virtual learning during the pandemic, there are some current students who are continuing into high school.
The goal is to close the achievement gap to underserved youth populations, and it’s a service Honigbaum said is more important than ever after the pandemic.
“Tutoring will be the best way to recover from the loss of learning in the pandemic,” she said. “We have enrolled the largest ever cohort of second graders this year.”
The pandemic has taken its toll on students, as many families moved out of the area due to loss of employment or housing insecurity, so Golden Opportunity did lose some of its students. However, the organization’s objective during the pandemic was to maintain a relationship with the students still in ICSD.
“Our tutors are exceptional,” Honigbaum said. “They’re devoted and committed and kept in touch with families, providing resources that could support them.”
This school year, tutoring services are back in person, but the effects of the pandemic are still being felt. Golden Opportunity had a partnership with the school district for 14 years for transportation, meaning the district would bus the students home. However, with bus driver shortages, the district was unable to provide that this year, meaning Honigbaum had to find other options.
“I’ve collaborated with Ithaca Car Share and hired a driver and we use that van and get our elementary students home safely,” she said.
This upholds their goal of putting no burden on the students’ families.
“We bridge the gap for our families,” Honigbaum said. “We provide services without barriers and give them everything they can’t give themselves. That’s important for us.”
If you’re interested in helping out Golden Opportunity, Honigbaum said they’re always looking for volunteers to host fundraising events and spread the word about the organization. It costs about $2,100 per year per student to support tutoring, so you can also give financially by visiting https://www.gotutors.org/support-go.
Family Reading Partnership
Going on its 25th year, the Family Reading Partnership is all about supporting families on their journey to literacy. The organization works with families from pregnancy until their child is 5 years old to lay the foundation needed to learn literacy from early on.
Amber Smith, the Family Reading Partnership’s executive director, said that there are a handful of core programs that they do to meet this goal, as well as many one-offs. The oldest program was started in 1997 and is called the Bright Red Bookshelves program. There are more than 50 bookshelves throughout Tompkins County that are painted red and filled with books that are gently used. Caregivers can take books from the shelves either to keep, or to read and return later one. These shelves are in places where families need to be, like social services agencies, community centers, Wegmans and Head Start offices.
“There are no rules,” Smith said. “It’s just free books for families.”
Another program is called Books to Grow On, which is done through a partnership with pediatric medical practices in the county that see kids for wellness visits. There are currently 14 offices working with Family Reading Partnership, which purchases new books for those offices and at wellness visits kids get age-appropriate books to take home with them.
“It’s hand-picked for that age level, and every child gets the same book at the same age,” Smith said.
A third program is the Traveling Books program, however it’s currently on-hold due to the pandemic. But when it’s up and running, volunteers visit in-home childcare centers with a crate of books and read aloud to them and then leave the books at the center until the next visit. Smith explained that many daycare workers work long hours and for low pay, making it difficult to buy new books or make it to the library to borrow them.
The Story Walk program is one that Smith said is good for kids who aren’t good at sitting still, or who don’t like sitting in laps being read to. Family Reading Partnership deconstructs physical books, blows up the pages, laminates them, and then sets them up on fence posts along an outdoor trail.
“Families can go out and go on a nice nature walk and read a story as they go,” she said. “Each walk gets a new book every three months.”
One of the programs still in the works is for families who are pregnant or who have children under 18 months and who are low literacy or low income. The organization gives them a bin of nine books, bath toys and sensory shaker eggs for babies to enjoy.
“Eventually post-pandemic that will include gathering time for families to meet other families nearby with children at a similar age,” Smith said.
Smith said some of the feedback they get from families involved in the program includes surprise at how much babies enjoy being read to, as many people don’t think of books as baby “toys.” She said she also hears from non-custodial parents or other caregivers who unexpectedly had to take on the care of a child and didn’t have books or the money to buy them.
If you want to donate, you can visit http://www.familyreading.org/giving/ to either give a general donation or support a specific program. Smith said donating books is also always appreciated, as they go through between 15,000-30,000 books per year.
“We’re always happy to take children’s books,” she said. “No chapter books, we really stick to the 0-5 demographic.”
If you’re interested in donating books, you can contact the Family Reading Partnership offices at 607-277-8602 to arrange for either pick-up or drop-off of books.
You can also volunteer your time, if you are unable to give financially. Smith said they especially need people to maintain the Bright Red Bookshelves around the county. To sign up to volunteer, call the aforementioned office number or fill out the volunteer form at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/FamilyReadingPartnership/volunteer.html
Ithaca Welcomes Refugees
A primarily volunteer-led organization, Ithaca Welcomes Refugees is a program that welcomes and supports refugees who come to Ithaca. Casey Verderosa, Ithaca Welcomes Refugees’ executive director, said there are three main program areas that the organization has.
The first is the Welcome Home program, which works on pre-arrival and arrival tasks when a family is due to come to Ithaca. The volunteers help retain housing, set up housing with furniture donations, get groceries so the family’s fridge and pantry are stocked, and then provide the family with a warm welcome meal on their date of arrival.
“It’s a culturally appropriate meal to welcome them and say ‘we’re happy you’re here,’” Verderosa said.
The second program is the Response Program, which works long-term with the family in helping them become self-sufficient as they learn to navigate a new country. This means people help them work with the federal resettlement agency in Syracuse, help them find interpreters if it's needed, help find employment, and accompany people to doctor’s appointments to advocate for them. This program also helps enroll children in school and make sure everyone has appropriate clothing for the seasons.
“Pretty much everyone needs snow gear for the kids for the winter,” Verderosa said.
The goal of the Response Program is to get families on their feet so that they’re able to be self-sufficient and then graduate out of the program.
The third program is the Global Roots Play School, which Verderosa was founded in response to a direct need of refugees. Parents were needing to take English as a second language (ESL) classes to expand their job possibilities and more comfortably integrate into the community, but they also needed affordable care for their young children while they attended these classes. To meet this need, Ithaca Welcomes Refugees coordinated with Open Doors English, an ESL school, so parents can drop their kids off for care.
“We have an extremely sliding scale,” Verderosa said of the cost.
She added that this also allows for both parents and kids to make friends and find a sense of community.
“It’s been wonderful on many fronts,” she said. “It’s been closed because of COVID, but we’ll reopen in January.”
Things have been a little up in the air since the summer when the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan.
“There’s been an extreme delay in paperwork, and we’re only starting to resettle them now,” she said.
Verderosa explained that they’re also campaigning to fund the entry of 21 relatives of one of their Afghan families who are currently stuck in Afghanistan.
“They worked with the U.S. government, so they’re in danger of Taliban reprisals,” she said. “If all 21 are approved we could see more arrivals in a short time span than ever, and we would need some support for that.”
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can email Ithaca Welcomes Refugees at ithacawelcomesrefugees@gmail.com. All volunteers go through an orientation session, and then can take on a variety of rolls. You can be part of the Welcome Home team, which runs donation drives, picks up or coordinates drop-offs of furniture, shops for groceries, or cooks the meal for the families when they arrive. You can also be part of a small team of people who work together to support an individual family throughout the Response Program phase, or you can volunteer to be a driver. Most refugees cannot afford a car when they arrive and they might need rides to purchase culturally specific groceries in Syracuse, to go to citizenship appointments in Buffalo, or just to appointments around town until they figure out the bus system.
You can also give monetarily by donating at http://ithacawelcomesrefugees.org/donate/or send a check to Ithaca Welcomes Refugees at 315 N Cayuga St., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Story House Ithaca
Story House Ithaca is a new non-profit and is a project of the Center for Transformative Action, a non-profit affiliated with Cornell. The mission, according to co-director Lesley Greene, is to bring people together.
“It’s sharing stories and building community,” she said.
Jonathan Miller, the other co-director, said Story House Ithaca is akin to a community arts center, but it leans more heavily on the community aspect.
“It’s not a showcase for amazing art,” he said. “It’s a way to bring people together to share and learn.”
Miller and Greene said that their definition of story is broad.
“There are so many ways to communicate with each other and connect with each other,” Miller said. “My background was in journalism, I was a print writer and radio and television producer, and [Greene] was in theater and performance, so we’ve both been exposed to so many different ways of communicating. From the most informal interaction between people and groups to the most elaborate films and novels, our hope is to create spaces both virtual and real where people can communicate with each other in every conceivable way.”
Performances will play a role, but are not the main thrust of the program. Story House Ithaca mainly focuses on workshops where people can tell their stories through podcasts, documentary film, short stories, or any other form.
Miller said there are, particularly in Ithaca, so many institutions devoted to specific kinds of arts, but they wanted to introduce one devoted to the narrative arts.
“We’ve been deliberately broad about our definition of story,” he said. “It could be a poem, a monologue, a rant, a conversation, a photograph.”
He also joked that the definition of the house aspect of Story House Ithaca is also very broad, because “we don’t have one.” He said he’d go as far to say that even the definition of Ithaca is broad, as they hope to serve the entire county.
“We want to meet people where they are in the county and create opportunities for folks to get together in rural towns,” Miller said.
In February, Story House Ithaca is hosting a Black film festival curated by local comedian Kenneth McLaurin, and in the spring they’re planning a series of mental health storytelling called “Breaking Our Silence.” They’re also planning a bar choir, where a chorus director goes to a bar, Liquid State is the first one, and teaches the people there a song in a three-part harmony.
Over the summer, Story House Ithaca set up a video tent during Stewart Park’s 100th birthday party and had people tell their Stewart Park story.
“That was at the request of the Friends of Stewart Park, but it was a moving experience,” Miller said.
If you want to get involved with Story House Ithaca, you can do so in a variety of ways. You can donate monetarily at https://www.storyhouseithaca.org/donate, or you can join the mailing list through the website, pitch programming ideas, or, if you’ve got some real estate to spare, Green and Miller joked they’d also take the donation of a building.
“We’re looking for a permanent, welcoming space,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.