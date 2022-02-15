ITHACA, NY -- A request to eliminate the parking requirement at 430 N Cayuga St. got conversation brewing at the Feb. 8 Ithaca Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The building is home to a Gimme Coffee location seeking to permanently eliminate the four parking spaces behind the shop.
In October 2020 the shop was granted temporary approval via email with Common Council to transform the parking lot into a seating area to deal with COVID regulations. The building, which has Gimme on the ground floor and five apartments above it, is required to have six off-street parking spaces. However, there were only ever four.
Three of these spaces were leased to tenants of the apartments, while the fourth was Gimme’s space. According to Colleen Anunu, the co-managing director of Gimme, the building owner discussed the loss of parking spots with the tenants and then removed access to the spots from their leases. Gimme now currently has a lease for full use of the parking lot, which the business does pay for.
The owner of Gimme’s wife owns 430 N Cayuga St., however it’s under a separate LLC and the owner of Gimme has a rental lease with their spouse for the business.
One of the concerns board members had in granting approval is that if they granted a variance to allow the parking requirement to be eliminated, that variance was for the building and not the business. That means if Gimme were to ever close and another business moved in, it would still operate under the variance with no requirement for parking.
Board member David Barken asked that if there was still a sense of hardship moving forward, now that state regulations regarding COVID are not as strict as they once were before vaccines.
Anunu said yes, noting that none of Gimme’s cafes currently have indoor seating.
“We don’t anticipate opening up for indoor seating anytime in the near future,” she said. “This is crucial seating for our business. It was part of our plan when we reopened in July 2021 after being closed for 15 months. We recognized we needed seating for customers.”
She also added that they had spent around $10,000 on repaving the parking lot and constructing 13 modular units that make up the seating area.
“They’re modular on purpose,” she said. “They can be moved, but really it’s intended to serve the local neighborhood and be used as a public space, as well as by customers.”
Board member Steven Henderson asked how often the parking lot was used prior to the pandemic, but Anunu said she didn’t start in her position until January 2020, so she wasn’t sure. However both Henderson and board member Michael Cannon noted that on-street parking is generally pretty available in that area.
Cannon said he finds Gimme to be a great asset to the neighborhood and a good neighbor, but that he’s concerned with setting a precedent for future tenants.
“Who’s the next tenant and what do they do with that back lot?” Cannon said. “That’s my only concern.”
Board member Joe Kirby didn’t share that concern, and said there’s plenty of parking available in the area and that he thinks likely the next tenant would just revert to using the space as a parking lot.
An unusual detail to the decision was that Gimme is operating under a special permit that does not require the traditional five-year review with the Planning and Development Board. That building is located in an R2B one, which allows for single- or two-family homes. It also allows for neighborhood commercial facilities by special permit, which is what Gimme was granted. A neighborhood commercial facility permit is granted by the Planning and Development Board to businesses that are intended to serve the surrounding area and not draw people in from other parts of the city.
At first, Gimme had to go in front of the Planning and Development Board every five years to receive a renewal on its special permit. However the last time they did so the board decided to waive the requirement for renewal, so Gimme currently has a special permit in perpetuity. This causes concern that if Gimme operates on a permanent special permit, and then receives a permanent variance, there would be no avenue to review the parking situation, especially in a post-COVID world.
Board members floated the ideas of a temporary permitting option or requesting the Planning Board go back to the five-year review process with Gimme, as required by city code. Ultimately, the Board of Zoning Appeals members decided to table the discussion to give Zoning Administrator Megan Wilson and the city attorney’s office time to look at options for a more temporary variance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.