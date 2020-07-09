Giles Street will close for two months between Hudson Street and Columbia Street for repayment. The project is set to start on July 9.
The city says there will be a complete closure of the street during working hours, 7 am – 3:30 pm from Thursday until the project's completion. Currently, there is no detour set in place, but drivers can use Columbia Street and Hudson Street to reach Aurora Street; or get around the construction site.
The narrow one-way rests along the base of Ithaca's Six Mile Creek and is often used for parking by locals looking to access the creek and First Dam, farther down the road. There will be no on-street parking during working hours.
