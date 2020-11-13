ITHACA, N.Y.– Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) will serve up turkey and all the trimmings for FREE, Friday, Nov. 20, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Meals will be available for pick-up, but GIAC will deliver plates to select locations in Ithaca, as needed. Walk-ups are welcome on the day of the event, but, foreseeing the likelihood of a wait, GIAC representatives encourage participants to reserve their meal in advance.
Meals can be reserved using any of the following three options:
- Call GIAC at (607) 272-3622
- Stop by the GIAC lobby reception area any time before November 20th to put in a request
- 3) Use this link
To accompany the dinner, GIAC will also present a show via Youtube. The Youtube show will run at 6:30 PM the day of Harvest Fest and include messages and performances from the GIAC family. The link to the presentation can be found on the GIAC Facebook page and in the Facebook event; or call GIAC for the link.
"GIAC would like to thank the community for all their support over the years and especially during the last 6 months. Your support to help us reopen programs will allow us to have a presentation to go along with the Harvest Fest Dinner," GIAC wrote in a statement.
Volunteers will not be able to participate in this year's Harvest Fest due to COVID-19 precautions. Ways to donate and participate in future events can also be found on the GIAC Facebook page.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and their Ithaca Chase Bank are sponsoring the event. Turkeys have been donated and cooked by Wegmans. Maxie's Supper Club and Oyster Bar, Shortstop Deli, Texas Roadhouse - Ithaca, NY and B&W Supply Co. have also sponsored the event.
GIAC is located on the corner of North Albany and West Court Streets, (301 West Court Street, Ithaca, NY 14850) If you have any questions please call us at (607) 272-3622 or email giacmain@cityofithaca.org.
