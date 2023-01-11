The Greater Ithaca Activities Center will be hosting its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration on January 14, from 9:30am - 1:30pm at the Beverly J. Martin School (BJM) Gymnasium.
This year's celebration will feature keynote speaker NYS Senate member, Lea Webb, a special message from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, several educational workshops to choose from, special performances, and a luncheon..
Facilitated educational workshops include:
- Uplifting and Using Your Voice to Make Change
- What Does It Mean to Be Anti-Racist
- You Can Go Home Again: Dismantling the Injustices Behind Re-Entry
Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/giacmlk23 or call (607) 272-3622.
