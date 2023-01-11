MLK Flyer (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1
GIAC

The Greater Ithaca Activities Center will be hosting its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration on January 14, from 9:30am - 1:30pm at the Beverly J. Martin School (BJM) Gymnasium.

This year's celebration will feature keynote speaker NYS Senate member, Lea Webb, a special message from NYS Attorney General Letitia James, several educational workshops to choose from, special performances, and a luncheon..  

Facilitated educational workshops include: 

  • Uplifting and Using Your Voice to Make Change 
  • What Does It Mean to Be Anti-Racist 
  • You Can Go Home Again: Dismantling the Injustices Behind Re-Entry

Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/giacmlk23 or call (607) 272-3622. 

