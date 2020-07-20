The Greater Ithaca Activities Club announced Monday that it will be able to reopen to a certain extent during the second half of summer thanks to the generosity of the community.
"Our community is undeniably special," a release from the city stated. "The generosity of its residents is uplifting and keeps the heart of the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) beating during these economically and socially challenging times. Thanks to this generosity and belief in our talents, we are happy to announce that with the Southern Tier opening up to Phase 4, GIAC will be launching, this week. a schedule of several summer activities for elementary youth going into first grade through fifth grade, middle schoolers and teens. We are also offering a summer jobs program for our teen population."
The release mentioned that several weeks ago, someone donated $21,000 to the center which might help it restart some of its activities to keep children occupied during the summer. Additionally, GIAC announced that it had received a $100,000 grant that would be used for re-instating summer activities. With the money, they were able to rehire several staff members to work at GIAC and have organized pop-up activities for the kids. \
"GIAC youth/teen program staff will lead fun activities that will run 2-3 hours depending on the activity, on select days for a small number of children in various age groups," the release said. "Activities include dance, jump rope, step, arts and crafts, skateboarding, Let’s Read, youth leadership, nature-based activities, comic book creating, music, urban art, and a few supervised swim times at Alex Haley Municipal Pool with GIAC staff to name a few."
The activities are going to be shorter than normal GIAC programming would be, likely not lasting the full day. Face coverings will be required for all staff and participants.
"Once again the donor community of the amazing greater Ithaca community has stepped up to ensure that some of our most impacted families and teens could count on GIAC to deliver fun, safe and meaningful programs during this great time of uncertainty and struggle," the release said. "The GIAC family cannot thank you enough for your generosity and willingness to help us meet our mission."
For more information, please contact Kerry Phillips or Travis Brooks at GIAC, 607-272-3622 or via respective email, kphillips@cityofithaca.org or tbrooks@cityofithaca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.