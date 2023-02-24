Back in-person for the first time in three years, the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) is pleased to announce their annual Black History Month Showcase tonight from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Ithaca College’s Ford Hall, Inside Whalen Center for Music.
Ford Hall is located on the Ithaca College campus at 146 Conservatory Drive and is handicap accessible. Plenty of parking is available in F Lot, not far from the auditorium. This event is free and open to all.
A wide range of performers and artistic styles will be featured, both from GIAC and from the community. The show will include performances from the Empire Kings, the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, the Amani Gospel Choir, the IC West African Drumming & Dance Ensemble, the GIAC Jumpers, GCF: Southside Edition, Mbusi, Revolutionary! and more…
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.
For questions or more information, call (607) 272-3622 or email giacmain@cityofithaca.org.
