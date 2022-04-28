ITHACA, NY -- Head out on April 29 for the second annual National Historic Marker Day, a nationwide event that encourages individuals and groups to help maintain their community’s historic markers and celebrate local history.
National Historic Marker Day was created by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Syracuse that provides grants for historic roadside markers and plaques. There are currently more than 157,000 markers installed throughout the country, and the Pomeroy Foundation wants to provide an opportunity to clean up the monuments while bringing more attention to local history.
“It started last year as a grassroot effort — during the pandemic everyone was looking for an opportunity to get outside,” Deryn Pomeroy said. “A lot of [the markers] don’t receive regular care and maintenance, and in the spring when we’re thinking about cleaning and freshening up, it seemed like there should be a day for the historic markers.”
Last year’s event was purely word of mouth, but things have spread a bit this year through the foundation’s website and email list.
“Last year we had several dozen volunteers that we knew of,” Pomeroy said. “So far through volunteer registration we’ve seen over 300 people across 22 states sign up. We’re thrilled with the growth we’ve seen.”
Serena Exantus, current Miss Syracuse and a resident of Ithaca, said she decided to clean the “Votes for Women” marker in Brooktondale, which honors Annis Ford Eastman and Juanita Breckenridge Bates. Eastman and Bates were champions of the women’s suffrage moment, which Exantus said was a conscious decision.
“Being part of the Miss America Organization I wanted to clean a marker about uplifting women who played such pivotal roles in women’s suffrage,” she said. “That’s why I chose that marker.”
Pomeroy said there are numerous themes that people can choose from when looking for a marker that speaks to them to clean. She’s personally fond of the Famous Foods marker that honors salt potatoes.
“It’s a great little story,” she said.
Pomeroy said you don’t have to sign up beforehand to clean a marker, but that volunteers are encouraged to share photos with the foundation via social media after the fact.
“We’re doing a giveaway for best before and after photos,” she said. “Use #nationalhistoricmarkerday so we can see all the photos.”
For more information on how to clean a marker and what to bring with you, visit https://www.wgpfoundation.org/national-historic-marker-day/.
And to find a local marker, visit https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/map/?z=5&wlat=46.20289884040698&wlng=-109.874272.
