When Cynthia Brock decided to seek another term serving on the City of Ithaca's Common Council, she began by going door to door in the neighborhoods that are new to the reconfigured First Ward.  Meeting and talking with residents of the Northside, Southside and South of the Creek neighborhoods, and learning what issues are important to them, was her purpose.
 
This does not surprise me.  For twelve years Cynthia's commitment to her constituents and to tackling challenging issues have been the cornerstones to her service to the City.  She reaches out to residents and to City staff alike.  She does her homework.  
 
Councilmember Brock understands the difficult challenges facing the City of Ithaca.  Our infrastructure is not being maintained adequately, to put it mildly. Several City departments are understaffed, undercompensated, and underfunded. The lack of affordable housing and consequent problems of gentrification and homelessness, reimagining public safety, funding for recreational and youth services, and the complexities surrounding the Green New Deal all cry out for reasonned, experienced attention by Common Council. Cynthia is keenly aware of the pressures these issues place on the City budget, and on City taxpayers.  Choices will have to be made.
 
Cynthia Brock's service as Chairperson of the Special Joint Committee for Ithaca Area WasteWater Treatment Plant, and more recently as Chair of the Tompkins County, has been invaluable -  unheralded, but hugely important.  She will bring similar focus and attention to the new draft FEMA flood maps, and the consequent issue of flood insurance so important to our low lying neighborhoods on the Flats.
 
Regarding the Ithaca Police Department and the Reimagining Public Safety process, Cynthia has been upfront in her criticism of IPD when criticism is warranted.  She clearly supports the reimagining efforts Council is now undertaking, including the need to hire new progressive leadership at IPD.  She is committed to hiring a contingent of unarmed public safety workers. She recognizes that better relationships with marginalized people and true community policing efforts are unlikely to succeed if the new public safety workers and our police department remain understaffed and over-extended....with too few local officers of color.
 
For the past two years, Cynthia has been working hard to improve the lives and safety of people living houseless in the First Ward, particularly in the encampments. She has also advocated for people living close by, particularly at Nate's Floral Estates, and for  West End business owners dealing with increasing, largely drug-related, crime. 
 
This is a complex and frustrating situation, requiring both human empathy and real action.  The work has been agonizingly slow, but Cynthia continues to engage in the effort.
 
Ithaca's city government will be very different in 2024.  There will be a new city manager and several new city department heads.  There will be a new mayor and a largely new Common Council.  Retaining a Council member with extensive knowledge of the City's workings and  institutional history will be hugely important.
 
I strongly recommend that my fellow First Ward Democrats vote for Cynthia Brock in this week's primary election.

