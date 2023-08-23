Exploding onto the internet in late 2022, ChatGPT, a breakthrough artificial intelligence chatbot, was nearly impossible to escape. While the online hype around the technology may have subsided, for colleges and universities entering a new semester, the elephant in the room continues to grow larger.
Artificial Intelligence is nothing new– the term was first coined in the mid-20th century. What is new, however, is the breakthrough in what AI technology is capable of. While AI chatbots have existed for the past decade (with varying degrees of success), past advancements pale in comparison to the seismic rise of ChatGPT.
ChatGPT, built by San Francisco AI company OpenAI, is capable of activities once thought to be hallmarks of humanity: writing stand-up comedy jokes, programming workouts and developing recipes– all it needs is a prompt and some time to process. Moreover, the chatbot has the ability to write code and develop essays while other AI tools, such as DALL-E 2, have the power to generate digital images from descriptions, creating particular concerns for educators who have for years graded students on their ability to do exactly those things. Now, developing an argument for a final paper or writing code for a website is as easy as the click of a button. Even award-winning art pieces can be completed digitally within minutes, much to the chagrin of artists.
The focus of college professors around the world has thus shifted to better understanding the role of AI in education, a task taken on by plenty of faculty at Cornell University and Ithaca College. Professor Craig Duncan, who teaches in the philosophy department at Ithaca College, will be changing his essay prompts to be more difficult for AI tools to answer and he won’t be assigning take-home exams as often as he once did. Duncan likens this unsure period to the start of the Industrial Revolution: full of promise, yet also uncertainty.
‘It's kind of like the first water-powered weaving factory … that was the dawn of the industrial revolution, which of course transformed human life and there is a potential for AI to be similarly transformative for both good or ill,” Duncan said. “In many ways, we're the beneficiaries of the industrial revolution that humans did 250 years ago, but at the same time, it was enormously disruptive when the industrial machinery first appeared and that suggests we may be facing some disruptive decades in the near future.”
Ithaca College Associate Professor Doug Turnbull, too, intends to mitigate the power of AI tools in his computer science courses by emphasizing the necessity of understanding material, rather than just being able to complete assignments.
“One thing I did is almost for every assignment [is], I showed the solution, like I asked ChatGPT to produce the solution in front of the students so they could see that, yes, here is this perfect solution,” Turnbull said. “I wanted to sort of make the students aware that the goal is not to produce the answer to this one problem, but to really internalize the material, unpack the concepts so that they could then apply them in more complex and deeper ways.”
However, not all professors are convinced that such modifications are necessary, or even possible due to the rapid pace at which AI technology continues to evolve. Professor Christopher J. Earls of Cornell University doesn’t have any intention of amending his engineering courses in light of recent developments.
“I don't intend to [change the course], the Genie’s out of the bottle,” Earls said. “It's not the students' fault [ChatGPT] exists. Why would I try that? So you can't use this thing that is obviously going to be a game-changer? I have no intention of limiting it in my class.”
Many course instructors in Ithaca, Duncan and Turnbull included, argue that AI may not be as threatening as the hype makes it seem. Professor John Barr, who has taught computer science at Ithaca College since 2015, compares the rise of ChatGPT to the rise of calculators. While new technology certainly changes things, he argues, it is not as big of an issue as some people have made it out to be. Rather, ChatGPT is just yet another tool.
“I think in a way it's a little bit overblown … it's just new technology. We're getting new technology all the time,” Barr said. “[Using] a calculator doesn't mean that you don't know how to create an equation, right? You still have to know how to create the equation, the right equation to use, the way to set it up, and everything, and then once you get it all set up, well, you punch the numbers in the calculator and you solve it, right? So you don't have to do the arithmetic part anymore. It takes away that kind of tedious low-level part and it's the same thing with [AI] now.”
Moreover, while acknowledging potential negatives, Barr sees good that can come from the use of ChatGPT and other similar tools, namely, using the chatbot as a place to start when brainstorming for a paper. Similarly, Cornell University Professor of Psychology Morten H. Christiansen sees other benefits of integrating AI into the classroom.
“I think the advent of these systems is an opportunity also for instructors more generally to rethink how we teach, how we measure how well students are learning, what we teach, and so on,” Christiansen said. “I think it's an opportunity, at least in some cases, to move away from more boring parts and then focus on more aspects of critical thinking.”
Other potential benefits to using AI include the use of artificial tutors that meet the specific needs of each student, which is already being utilized by sites like Khan Academy, and increased workplace productivity, although critics have concerns regarding the impact of AI on job security.
Christiansen is among the sixteen Cornell University professors who began working last spring to write voluntary guidelines for instructors on how AI is to be handled in classrooms across the campus. The committee, which is chaired by Dean of Cornell Bowers College of Computing and Information Science Kavita Bala and Professor of Labor Relations and Conflict Resolution at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, Alexander Colvin, is comprised of faculty from a number of different departments who were selected by the University’s Provost.
The written report developed by the committee, which will be made public sometime soon, makes recommendations for instructors given the nature of their course, according to Christiansen. The report does not take a firm stance for or against AI, rather, it affords Cornell educators three choices.
“One option is to prohibit, which certainly some people have done in some cases,” Christiansen said. “The second option is to allow the use of ChatGPT and similar generative AI with attribution, meaning that you can use it, but you have to indicate how and where you've used it … Finally, there is where it gets incorporated into the course in some way, where students are expected perhaps to use it for certain tasks.”
This position is shared by the Cornell University Center for Teaching Innovation, which has the mission of “facilitat[ing] the development of vibrant, challenging, and reflective student-centered learning experiences.”
“[The center doesn’t] promote specific changes for faculty to make. We encourage faculty to learn more about artificial intelligence, and we share ways they might develop assignments that ask students to critically use AI tools,” Executive Director Rob Vanderlan wrote in a statement. “Ultimately, faculty are the best judges of what students need to know and how best to help students learn.”
At Ithaca College, although an official policy regarding AI has yet to be made, the College’s Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards Assistant Director Katie Newcomb says that the decision of how to handle AI will be left in the hands of professors.
“We really expect [that] students … should be following whatever the protocols are as dictated by the faculty,” said Newcomb, whose office handles academic integrity violations.
If a student is found to be using AI in a course where it is not permitted, however, Newcomb and her office will take disciplinary action as described in the Ithaca College Standards of Academic Misconduct.
As the use of AI becomes more integrated into Ithaca’s college campuses, professors will need to be careful due to the technology’s potential negative impacts. ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms are subject to “hallucinations,” confident responses to prompts that are in reality completely made up. Thus students who choose to rely on AI technology for coursework could unknowingly become peddlers of misinformation. As such, Barr argues that if a student decides to use AI technology, their lack of expertise may be to their detriment.
“In order to use [ChatGPT] well, you have to know what you're doing. But when you're a first-year college student or second-year college student, you don't know what you're doing,” Barr said. “So you're trying to use it, and yet you don't even know how to tell if it's giving you the right answers.”
Moreover, ChatGPT and other AI tools are regularly subject to biases. In the past, AI speech and facial recognition tools have been criticized for their failure to recognize Black Americans and other marginalized groups. Similarly, ChatGPT and DALL-E 2 also have the potential to produce biased responses, racially and otherwise, although OpenAI has attempted to reduce the frequency of such responses.
“The best thing we can do is … prepare [students] for a workforce where using AI tools is allowed or even expected,” said Cornell University Assistant Professor of Information Science Allison Koenecke. “This includes rigorous education on writing prompts effectively, understanding the underlying biases in and limitations of generative AI systems, and identifying when misinformation (such as "hallucinations") occur.”
Cornell University Professor Laurent Dubreuil offers a humanist perspective on the issue of AI, arguing that because ChatGPT simply regurgitates consensuses of research, overreliance on AI limits the capabilities of the human mind.
“The question is, do we want to be happy with the sort of algorithmic reality we are being faced [with]? Or do we want more meaning and more significance or simplification?” Dubreuil said. “Do we want to express ourselves beyond the ready-made formula that would be attached to what we believe we are? So if we want more, then very clearly, ChatGPT is not going to give us [that].”
Due to the difficulty of managing such an expansive and accessible technology, students also have an important responsibility. Professors concur that while they can make changes to their courses, the decision of how AI will impact a student’s college and future success is ultimately up to the student themself.
“Especially at a place like Cornell, where somebody is paying loads of money to go here … and you can get a first-class education,” Christiansen said. “A part of that is to learn to do some of these things by yourself as a way of getting those skills. So if you sort of take shortcuts, then the person you're cheating the most is actually yourself and I think that's a pity.”
Regardless of personal feelings, artificial intelligence isn’t going anywhere. Thus, professors and students alike must learn to adapt to the changing educational landscape, says Barr.
“Pandora's box is open. The first reaction from a lot of [professors] … was, well, how do we stuff this back in the box and jam it all in? We can’t do that,” Barr said. “It's open, all those demons are out. And so the question is not how do we control AI, it's how do we use AI? And can we use it?”
