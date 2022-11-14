Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.77, down 3 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.41. The New York State average is $3.90, up 3 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.56. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
Gas prices nationally are down this week led by a slight decrease in the cost of oil. Lower prices along the West Coast are being countered by an increase in the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York. While there is no change in the average cost across Western New York, we are seeing an increase in prices in Central New York as tight supply and delivery costs hit motorists at the pump. Prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside fluctuating oil prices.
This morning, oil prices range from $89 to $96 per barrel, up from $91 to $98 one week ago.
Diesel fuel prices remain elevated with the national average at $5.36, up from $3.65 one year ago. The New York average for diesel is $5.98 compared to $3.76 one year ago.
To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.
