ITHACA, NY -- After enduring two years of a global pandemic — which left many things dull and unknown — the Ithaca Garden Club, the City of Ithaca and Cornell University have joined together to bring color back into the community.
Daff-a-Dazzle, an initiative to beautify Ithaca, kicked off in October 2020 when the Ithaca Garden Club planted 12,000 narcissi and more than 5,000 muscari and crocus along Taughannock Boulevard.
Many of these bulbs were planted right outside the office of Jeanne Grace, the Ithaca City Forester. Upon noticing how attractive the plantings were, Grace knew she’d like to see more of this vibrant color around Ithaca.
“I would look out my window and see people taking pictures of the flowers,” Grace said. “These flowers were exactly what we needed. They bring joy after long, gray Ithaca winters. I got involved as quickly as I could.”
Grace took matters into her own hands by getting Ithaca’s economic development office on board. By combining forces, Grace managed to help the Ithaca Garden Club fund a purchase of 20,500 bulbs, all which were planted in fall 2021.
Grace’s involvement in the project extends to include her research of where to plant new bulbs. She finds land that’s feasible to plant on, safe from underground utility and infertile soil.
The planting process wouldn’t be possible, however, without the efforts of Dr. Bill Miller, a professor of horticulture in the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University. On behalf of Cornell, Miller lends a state-of-the-art planting machine to the Daff-a-Dazzle initiative, a machine gifted to the university by A. Geerlings, a Dutch bulb company. With the help of this machine, thousands of bulbs can be planted in minutes, saving time and energy for everyone.
“Daff-a-Dazzle allows us to take a nice place, Ithaca, and make it better,” Miller said. “I’m grateful that the Garden Club has given me a crucial role to play, but it’s their vision and dedication that makes it all possible.”
Grace, Miller, and the Ithaca Garden Club encourage residents and passersby to consider donating to the Daff-a-Dazzle project.
“Every single dollar goes into the bulbs,” Elaine Alexander, a member of the Ithaca Garden Club said. “Everyone on the team is donating their time, energy, and resources to make Daff-a-Dazzle a success, but donations from the community go directly into beautifying Ithaca, one bulb at a time.”
You can donate to the Daff-a-Dazzle initiative directly using their PayPal link. https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=66CHMBWU5NTFW
“The club works on lots of civic projects, but this one’s something special,” another Ithaca Garden Club member, Wendy Blanchard, said. “The number of bulbs we planted last fall nearly doubled what we had from the previous year. Imagine what we could accomplish next year with community donations. The daffodils should start blooming around the first week of April and they’re bound to mesmerize. What a way to commemorate the Garden Club’s centennial year.”
Be sure to visit Cass Park and the Stewart Park waterfront trail in the upcoming weeks to see these daffodils in bloom.
