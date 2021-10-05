ITHACA ,NY -- The Friends of the Library (FOL) in Ithaca will soon open their doors at the Regina Lennox Book Sale Building on 509 Esty Street for their October fall sale.
For nearly 75 years, the FOL has sold myriad books to help fund area libraries and, according to their website, to “place more books in more hands.” In addition, the dates for the library sale are Oct. 9-11, 16-18, and 23-26. FOL suggests “lining up early in the morning of that day. First come, first served.”
For the book enthusiasts ages 60 and over and for those with disabilities that make shopping difficult, "Senior Day" is the Wednesday between the second and third weekends, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Make sure to bring your own bags too.
According to Anne Neirynck, assistant to the book sale coordinator, this library sale will offer more than 200,000 items such as books, records, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games, stories on tapes and CDs for both youngsters and adults. There is much to peruse, including foreign language books and category defiers which include books about unique subjects and titles to collector’s corners that offer antiquarian books, records, comics and games. This sale will have three long weekends and it seems to be a great time to “gather up the books and movies for the long winter months that are coming in Ithaca,” Neirynck said.
For more information go to: Http://www.booksale.org
