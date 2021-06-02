ITHACA, NY -- As part of Stewart Park’s Centennial, Friends of Stewart Park is hosting a Stewart Park Revitalization Plan Update Public Meeting over Zoom on Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.
For 10 years, Friends of Stewart Park, working in partnership with Wharton Studio Museum and the City of Ithaca, have been working to revitalize the 100 year old public park through projects big and small. In 2011, the Stewart Park Revitalization Plan was passed, helping to focus the nonprofit’s efforts. Projects completed since that time have included the reconstruction of the Small Tea Pavilion, restoration of the Large Picnic Pavillion, creation of the Cayuga Waterfront Trail, accessibility and preservation enhancements to historic carousel, improvements to walking trails and paddling access points, and construction of a state-of-the-art inclusive playground where all children can play side by side.
In this meeting, Friends of Stewart Park will go over park improvements of the past 10 years and look ahead - in creating the next iteration of the Stewart Park Revitalization Plan, a vision and roadmap to the next 10 years - and the next 100.
FSP seeks input on where park users feel revitalization efforts should be focused. They want to know what you love about Stewart Park, what you want improved in Stewart Park, and what you’d like to see in Stewart Park. This is your time to make your voice heard.
Registration is required for Stewart Park Revitalization Plan Update Public Meeting. To register, visit, https://www.friendsofstewartpark.org/2021-public-meeting. Learn more about other Stewart Park Centennial events and other ways you can help revitalize Stewart Park at www.stewartpark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.