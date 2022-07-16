On Friday, 07-15-22, Ithaca Police Officers working the evening shift responded to multiple different calls for service in the City of Ithaca to include the following:
At approximately 6:38 PM Officers responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street for a report of a domestic incident. As a result of the investigation, 25 year old Daniel J. Platoni of Ithaca was arrested and charged with Aggravated Family Offense (Class E Felony), Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor), and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation (Class A Misdemeanor). Mr. Platoni was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by the honorable Judge Wallace and released on his own recognizance.
Officers responded to the 100 Block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 7:25 PM for a report of a subject in the area in possession of a firearm who was threatening to cause harm to a local resident.
Upon arrival two subjects were detained for a period of time while Officers conducted their initial investigation. Same were later released and the investigation into this matter will continue. Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the means below.
At approximately 8:50 PM Officers responded to a residence in the 700 Block of West Court Street for a report of a domestic incident. As a result of the investigation, 54 year old Albert P. Kelly of Ithaca was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor). Mr. Kelly was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by the honorable Judge Wallace and released on his own recognizance.
