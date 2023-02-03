On Monday, February sixth, the Street Dog Coalition will be holding an event to provide free exams, vaccines and preventative care to pets of people experiencing homelessness from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m at Shaggy Dog Grooming on 411 Old Taughannock Boulevard, Ithaca, NY.
A press release issued by the Street Dog Coalition announcing the event said, “Our volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness. Our services are delivered with compassion and devoid of judgment.”
The release continued saying, “The Centers for Disease Control’s One Health initiative recognizes the importance of the human-animal bond and emphasizes the interconnectedness of the health of animals, humans, and the environment. This initiative is our model – and a number of our pop-up street clinics include services for the pet owners on the other side of the leash as well.“
