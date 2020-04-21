Local residents have new options for food delivery and transportation to the Cayuga Health Sampling Site due to a new collaboration by a group of transportation service providers and partner agencies.
Free and safe rides in a sanitized vehicle now are available for individuals scheduled for COVID-19 testing at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. The partner agencies include the United Way of Tompkins County, the Southern Tier Food Bank, the Human Services Coalition, the Tompkins County Health Department, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT), Center for Community Transportation and Cornell Cooperative Extension's Way2Go program.
In order to get a ride, one must register for testing by visiting www.cayugahealth.org or calling (607) 319-5708. To then schedule a ride, call 211 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule a ride with ASAP cab company. The rides are free, according to a press release.
As for food delivery, either regularly scheduled or emergency, people can call 211 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance. Emergency food requests will be made to the United Way of Tompkins County, which is working with Gadabout to deliver food to people from the food hub.
In addition, the organizations are asking people to volunteer to deliver goods by bicycle (and their bikes can be outfitted with the necessary equipment if necessary).
More information is available at: https://www.bikewalktompkins.org/covid-19.
