As a gift to residents during the upcoming Christmas week, the City of Ithaca is making parking free in city grages from Monday, December 19th through Monday, December 26th, 2022.
The city hopes that residents will take advantage of free garage parking on Dryden Road, Seneca Street, Green Street, and Cayuga Sreet Garages while visiting local businuesses downtown on the Commons.
