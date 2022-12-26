Holiday trees can be dropped at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) from December 27, 2022, through January 31, 2023, at no cost. No permit is required.
The Recycling and Solid Waste Center is located at 160 Commercial Ave in Ithaca, New York, and is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00am-3:30pm. All decorations, lights, and any objects must be removed from trees prior to drop off. Synthetic trees will not be accepted.
Please stop at the Scale House upon arrival at the RSWC to get a HolidayTree Recycling Ticket. Hand this ticket to the attendant on duty at the Yard Waste Area before unloading a tree. Trees that are dropped off will be transported to Cayuga Compost for recycling. Happy Holidays.
Contact:
Tompkins County Recycling & Materials Management
607-273-6632
