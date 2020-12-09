ITHACA, NY -- Hourly parking in the Dryden Road, Green Street and Seneca Street garages in Ithaca will be free of charge from Monday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 25. Mayor Svante Myrick said in a tweet that it was to encourage holiday shoppers to visit local businesses.
featured
Free garage parking in Ithaca Dec. 21-25
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
We have set up a special page to organize our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Click below for the latest updates and information.
This Week's Issue
Shop Local Guide
Sponsored by: Tompkins County Trust Company
Full market open. Curbside pickup available
Lifestyle Clothing and Footwear
Paintings By Brian Keeler
Edibles, vaping products, glass art
Find a local business
Trending Today
-
Ithaca start-up earns $250,000 grant for antimicrobial product
-
Three generations write children's Christmas story together
-
Renowned author and pioneering Cornell professor Alison Lurie dies at 94
-
Recycling Dept. announces fee changes for 2021
-
Fourth death at Oak Hill Manor, 61 new positive cases in Tompkins County
Most Popular
Articles
- Ithaca Police make arrest after more than $70,000 worth of materials stolen from Harolds Square
- IPD sergeant suspended after comments caught on body cam, investigation underway
- Sheriff's Office seeks tips in 2019 homicide, $2,500 reward available
- A tribute to my Cornell professor
- COVID costs cause financial struggle for childcare centers in Ithaca
- Fourth death at Oak Hill Manor, 61 new positive cases in Tompkins County
- GreenStar furloughs 23 employees, closes deli
- Cardio by Zoom
- Giving Local
- Lights & Bites to feature local restaurants, holiday cheer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Cuomo announces new restrictions as COVID cases surge (4)
- Lame Duck à L'Orange (2)
- Dept. of Recycling wants you to stop 'wish-cycling' (2)
- A new market (1)
- Developers reimagine Collegetown (1)
- The Hempire State: Ithaca poised to cash in on cannabis economy (1)
- Cardio by Zoom (1)
- Local artists go abstract (1)
- Potential COVID exposure at Target, case numbers hit highest number yet (1)
- Female funeral director breaks down barriers (1)
Online Poll
Cabinet post you would be honored to accept:
You voted:
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.