Seneca Street Parking Garage
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- Hourly parking in the Dryden Road, Green Street and Seneca Street garages in Ithaca will be free of charge from Monday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 25. Mayor Svante Myrick said in a tweet that it was to encourage holiday shoppers to visit local businesses. 

