With just over a month until election day, the Democratic primary for the New York State 125th Assembly District seat is heating up with a pair of endorsements announced today by two of the front runners.
Hours after Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles announced that she had picked up an endorsement from the local Plumbers and Steamfitters union chapter, Ithaca Common Council member Seph Murtagh announced that he had secured the support of former longtime chair of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee Irene Stein.
“I am pleased to announce my enthusiastic endorsement of Seph Murtagh for New York State Assembly,” said Stein in a press release announcing the decision. “This seat, which has been held so capably by Barbara Lifton for the past 18 years, is critical to our region. The decision of who we elect is especially important right now as we grapple with the health and economic impacts of this dreadful pandemic. As past chair of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee for many years, I have watched Seph’s leadership. He has a record of outstanding service on the Ithaca Common Council, and, in his role as Communications Coordinator for Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, he has built relationships with community leaders across the 125th District. Those dual experiences set him apart in this race, and he has my wholehearted endorsement for New York State Assembly.”
Murtagh had previously announced endorsements from Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick and the local firefighters union. He and Kelles are two of the seven Democratic candidates vying for the nomination to fill Barbara Lifton's seat when she retires at the end of her term.
“I am very honored to have this endorsement,” Murtagh said. “Irene has worked selflessly and tirelessly to elect Democrats and further the cause of the Democratic Party throughout her entire career, both in Tompkins County and throughout upstate New York through her work with the New York State Democratic Rural Conference. She’s an incredible asset to our community, and I’m proud to have her support.”
