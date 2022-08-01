Ithaca College graduate and former Division III National Champion in the pole vault Katherine Pitman will be the clinic director of the new physical therapy clinic FYZICAL Lansing, which is anticipated to open to the community in August once construction is completed.
FYZICAL Lansing will be the latest branch of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, which was originally established in Skaneateles in 2015. FYZICAL has another clinic that is based in Camillus, which opened in 2016. The Lansing clinic will be located at 3105 North Triphammer Road, neighboring Next Jennaration Dance Studio.
Pitman finished her undergraduate studies at the college in 2017 before completing her doctorate in 2019. She worked a clinical rotation at the Skaneateles clinic while still in college, and once she obtained her doctorate she was hired as a staff physical therapist before accepting the position at the Lansing location.
She specializes in multiple areas, such as balance and vestibular therapy, which will be a main focus at the Lansing clinic.
“I've worked with balance patients and patients that really [need] work on their inner ear, which is called our vestibular system, [which is] naturally responsible for our balance and equilibrium center,” Pitman said. “And so we have a general balance program. And we also have vestibular-specific therapy - looking at, typically, management of dizziness disorders, so different types of vertigo or concussion or loss of function in the inner ear. And so that's a pretty extensive program that we have.”
The market for physical therapy clinics is quite saturated in the Ithaca-Tompkins County area, so the hope for Pitman and her clinic is to carve out a niche by tailoring services to balance and vestibular rehabilitation. The new clinic will feature a Safety Overhead Support (SOS) System, which is, according to FYZICAL’s website, a system that “utilizes a body harness suspended from a rail system, and acts as a full body weight support system to prevent a person from falling.”
The Lansing clinic will be the only clinic in the Ithaca-Tompkins County area to have an SOS system.
“Balance and PT, it's really like anything else - if you don't push yourself to the point that you're challenged, almost to the point of failure sometimes, you really don't make great gains if you always stay in your comfort zone,” Pitman said. “So the SOS system really allows us to have that freedom to push patients to that point where they're at the boundaries of maybe being imbalanced or losing their balance, but always keeping them safe, and giving them the sense of confidence that nothing bad can happen when they're in the clinic.”
Prior to attending Ithaca College, Pitman said aspired to be a sports physical therapist.
“Really, I wanted to be Tom Brady's PT, being from New England,” she said. “That is like why I wanted to be a physical therapist - I wanted to go work for the Patriots; I wanted to work for Tom Brady and be a sports PT.”
However, through her education and work experience at Cortland Regional Medical Center - now Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center - she saw her ideal career path veer a bit into a different direction.
“I just realized that there's so much more to life than just sports,” she said. “And so I love sports; I love even still now working with athletes, especially in an advanced balance realm, I think is super fun and engaging. Athletes with concussion is another area where I love to work with athletes. But really, once I had that inpatient experience, I realized that neuro was definitely more of my interest. And then as I continued in school, I became so much more interested in neurology and what that had to offer.”
At the get-go, Pitman will be the lone physical therapist - there will be no PT assistants or aides working at the clinic - and Cali Griffin, regional clinic director and education director for FYZICAL, will eventually provide services from time to time. Pitman said Griffin has been instrumental in her career development.
“Cali was my clinical instructor for college,” Pitman said. “So we started off as kind of a teacher-student model. And I learned so much about stimulus management, as she really helped implement a lot of the education that FYZICAL provides and helped guide me through that and how to apply it clinically.”
Pitman said she looks forward to further developing her career at the Lansing clinic as well as immersing herself in the community.
“I'm really excited to take the next step in my personal career going from a staff PT to more of the clinical director role,” she said. “I've loved working in Skaneateles, and getting to make connections with people there. But this is really where my home is going to be to sort of make patient connections and help people.”
