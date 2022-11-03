As the multi-hour public comment period came to a close during the Nov. 2 Ithaca Common Council meeting, the City of Ithaca’s former Director of Sustainability, Luis Aguirre Torres, confronted common council about the issues that he experienced during his time working in city hall that led to his resignation.
Aguirre Torres told common council, “Two weeks ago, I resigned my position as director of sustainability. And the reason I did that was because the environment in City Hall didn't permit me to continue working with the conditions that I was being offered.” He continued saying, “Since I joined the city, I was tasked with operationalizing a huge ambition, and we did that in such a way that we received recognition from the White House from the World Economic Forum from the United Nations, from the Office of the Governor from the Public Service Commission. From all x experts across the country. But that reception was never found in City Hall.”
According to Aguirre Torres, he never received the support that the program needed and needed more support from the members of the common council. He said, “I didn't get this from the Common Council because they did not do the proper oversight on the people that were trying to control the green new deal.”
“There was a mandate as a result of the resolution. In that resolution, it said that the city needed to achieve carbon neutrality and address climate justice, we needed to do so much. But without support, it is impossible to do,” said Aguirre Torres.
He told the common council, “I really challenge the city council to really take action. You have heard from people and you know what needs to happen. People like me will not come back to work at City Hall under those conditions, talented people would not come back to work under those conditions. Something needs to change. And I'd really invite the city council to dig deep, and then really try to understand what we need to do to be better.”
