The Forest Home Drive and Arboretum Road intersection near Beebe Hall will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Monday August 1, 2022 until Friday, August 12, 2022, for a sidewalk crossing improvement project. The work will not impact access to the parking garage or university facilities along Forest Home Drive. Access to the Nevin Welcome Center will be maintained from the east.
The City asks that motorists, cyclists and pedestrians comply with all detour signage and flagger instructions and use caution when traveling through the work zone.
