ITHACA, NY -- Earlier this month, Foodnet Meals on Wheels launched a new service delivering emergency bulk meals to Tompkins County residents in quarantine. Foodnet, which normally provides meals and nutrition services to senior citizens, collaborated with other non-profit organizations to supply individuals and families of all ages with enough food to sustain them through the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Foodnet Executive Director Jessica Gosa said the program was created in response to a growing number of requests from county residents struggling to access or replenish food while in quarantine.
“Because quarantine and isolation orders are immediate, it really is impossible to stop at a food pantry or a store,” Gosa said. “And if you're on a fixed income, then buying bulk food is going to be a challenge.”
Foodnet utilized its meal delivery infrastructure for the program with help from the Human Services Coalition, 2-1-1 referral services, the United Way of Tompkins County and the Tompkins Food Task Force, as well as financial support from the COVID-19 Response Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County.
“It’s designed to sort of be a one-time emergency supply of meals,” Gosa said. “Of course, individual circumstances are all different so we will work through that with folks that come onto our service.”
The program is able to serve 14 frozen meals to as many as 25 households or 50 individuals per month, and according to Gosa, capacity is already beginning to fill up.
“We’ve been seeing more [COVID] cases in the community, and with that were more food security challenges,” Gosa said.
Foodnet has experienced an increase in demand for general services since the start of the pandemic.
“Overall, in 2020 we held at about a 12 percent increase in demand compared to 2019, which means that last year we served about 22,000 more meals than 2019,” Gosa said. “We have clients who were food insecure before the pandemic and now it's gotten worse, and then we have people who are new to food insecurity and experiencing greater financial challenges due to COVID.”
Gosa said that Foodnet has kept up with the rising demand for emergency food services with support from community foundations, grant makers and members.
“During the pandemic, it has very much felt like the community has wrapped their arms around us in terms of responding to requests quickly and knowing the urgency of some of the challenges that we see,” Gosa said. “It's the creativity, the collaboration between other organizations really coming together as a network that has allowed us to be stable through the pandemic.”
Foodnet secured funding to continue the program through the end of May.
“We're going to observe the demand as we go along,” Gosa said. “In terms of this project, if it looks like our demand is still up when we're reaching May, then we'll definitely explore avenues and opportunities to try to keep it going.”
More information about Foodnet Meals on Wheels and this project can be found at www.foodnet.org/programs.
