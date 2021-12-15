ITHACA, NY -- Hiding within the walls of the gray, condemned house at 421 N. Albany St. is an important piece of history. The house was the original home of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first-ever Black fraternity, founded on Dec. 4, 1906 at Cornell University. The seven founders, now known as the “Jewels” of the fraternity, are Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle and Vertner Woodson Tandy. What began as a literary and social club on N Albany Street evolved into a fraternity shortly after.
Now, 115 years later, there are 730 active chapters across the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Asia. Some of its most famous alumni include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Thurgood Marshall, W. E. B. Dubois, Duke Ellington and Jesse Owens.
Paul Agbaje is the current president of the original chapter in Cornell and said the fraternity has proven to be extremely meaningful for Black men studying at the school.
“It was Black men providing a united front in terms of their willingness to thrive academically here at Cornell,” Agbaje said. “Historically, [the fraternity] has been a catalyst for encouraging other Black groups here at Cornell.”
On Saturday, Dec. 4, brothers around the country reflected on the creation of Alpha Phi Alpha. In Ithaca, Agbaje said they had a brunch with the local alumni chapter at the Statler on campus, and then went to the centennial monument on campus where brothers talked about their experience in the fraternity. At noon, the fraternity’s hymn was played on the clocktower.
“It was really cool to experience that,” Agbaje said.
When talking about the creation of the fraternity, Agbaje is quick to point out that 1906 wasn’t all that far off from the end of slavery, which was abolished at the end of 1865, just 41 years earlier. It was also a long way off from the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
“Our founders were seven men devoted to brotherhood amid racist conditions and amid hardships,” Agbaje said. “From that experience they came up with the idea of fraternity.”
The fraternity’s goals are manly deeds, scholarships and love for all mankind, while its motto is “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All.”
“All of that, you can see, is an inclination toward service,” Agbaje said.
That dedication to service manifests in a variety of ways, including campus tours, assisting with move-in, and hosting Halloween festivities at Southside Community Center. The fraternity also works closely with Vice President of Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi, and recently met with him to advocate for more Black spaces on campus.
As the fraternity has grown and changed over the past 115 years, the support system the organization creates has remained the same.
“All the brothers are inclined to push each other. The goal is to graduate and do well here and make an impact,” Agbaje said. “It’s a really cool, supportive and stimulating space […] Being the Alpha chapter, we really have a cool network that’s willing to show young guys the ropes. It inspires a level of ease knowing there are people to rely on in the case you need an opportunity or experience or someone to reach out to. I think that’s one of the coolest parts of it — and Black men don’t have that type of thing holistically. So once you realize that’s there, you feel like the sky is the limit.”
As for that old house on N Albany Street where it all started? Agbaje said it remains an important part of the fraternity, with brothers visiting from out of town making the pilgrimage to take a photo in front of it. There’s also hope that eventually the owner will decide to sell the house to the Jewels Heritage Project so they can fundraise to repair the dilapidated piece of history.
“It’s condemned but it’s really cool that it’s still standing,” Agbaje said.
