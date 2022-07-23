towerweb_0.JPG
Lauren Roberts

At about 1:30am Saturday morning, Ithaca Fire was called to the Vet Research Tower at Cornell University for an alarm of fire.  While on the way there, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety personnel advised that they had a lab on fire.  Additional units were requested to the scene at that time.  Ithaca Fire crews made entry into the lab and extinguished the fire with handlines.  A fourth alarm was called because of the potential hazards the lab may have presented and the need for decontamination of department personnel.  This brought off duty members and hazmat assets to the scene.  No injuries were reported, and all Ithaca Fire units have left the scene.  The cause of the fire is not yet known and investigators from IFD and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will work to determine it.  Multiple agencies including fire, EMS, and law enforcement assisted both at the scene and covering calls in Ithaca.  There is no danger to the public from the aftermath of the fire.

