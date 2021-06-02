ITHACA, NY -- The City Administration Committee voted to restore funding for two firefighter positions and a deputy fire chief at its May 26 meeting.
“We did have this funded last year, but did not fill those positions and didn’t fill others because of the hiring freeze [due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” Fire Chief Tom Parsons said.
Parsons said the department is currently understaffed and has no fallback position for management if he’s, for some reason, unavailable to the department.
“We’ve been relying on assistant chiefs who are part of the leadership team but are not management,” he said. “They can’t decide how to pay bills or do hiring and firing. It’s not part of their purview. I’ve been stringing it along for a while, but I think it’s time to bring back a deputy chief.”
He also said the two other positions would bring resiliency to the department’s staffing. Parsons had originally proposed using some of the federal funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan to fund the positions, but said ultimately he doesn’t care where the money comes from.
Mayor Svante Myrick said that he was hesitant to spend American Rescue Plan funds on recurring salaries since that money was distributed on a one-time basis, and instead suggested it should be funded out of contingency funds.
City Controller Steve Thayer agreed, and said it’s important to be mindful of the money spent from the Rescue Plan.
“I would concur that this would be a better situation for the contingency account,” he said.
However, Alderperson Graham Kerslick said that while he understands the city can’t count on those funds for long-term uses, he thinks they should be used for pandemic-related struggles like relieving staffing pressures.
“It’s been tough for the city in staffing, and we’re looking at the American Rescue fund for Band-Aids, short-term fixes,” he said.
Alderperson Rob Gearhart said he was agnostic about where the funding came from, as long as they recognized this is a long-term commitment.
“I don’t care where the money comes from because regardless of how we pay for it this year, we’re committing to it for the next year and beyond,” he said.
Myrick agreed, and said that the city’s economy has recovered enough to sustain the position, but again cautioned against using the funds for a long-term commitment.
Parsons jumped back in to add that some of the funding for the positions will come from the town of Ithaca, but that he hasn’t had the chance to speak to them yet.
Ultimately, everyone agreed that the positions should be funded, and it will go before Common Council for a final vote and determination of where the money will come from.
