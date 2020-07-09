The Ithaca Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm call at 150 West Albany Street, Thursday morning.
The alarm went off while volunteers at the Salvation Army were reheating meals in a convection oven to give to homeless individuals in Ithaca. Steve Lyle, who usually transports the meals, said it was just a bit of smoke that went off when some of the juice from one of the trays spilled over and began to smoke.
"Longview donates some of the cooked meals that they have to fill in some of the gaps on Tuesdays and Thursdays and I reheat those to take out to 'The Jungle,'" said Lyle. "Today, I didn't turn the little vent fan on and we had a little smoke that set the alarm off. That'll wake you up in the morning."
Assistant Chief Weinstein said no hazards resulted from the incident.
The Salvation Army has been partnering with Loaves & Fishes during the COVID pandemic to provide meals to Ithaca's homeless population. They expect to continue through the end of summer. Individuals can pick up meals directly from the Salvation Army site on Saturday and Sunday; and Monday through Friday at Loaves & Fishes; for more information contact (607) 272-5457.
